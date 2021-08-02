Arlene Mae Kampman, 87, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Dale and May (Clark) VerPlank on July 2, 1934, in Greene, Iowa. She was baptized Jan. 18, 1945, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greene. Arlene attended country school around Greene, then graduated from Greene High School in 1953.
On Oct. 10, 1954, Arlene was united in marriage with Bert Kampman in the First Presbyterian Church in Greene. They farmed east of Clarksville, where Arlene helped with the farming and raised their family. The family moved into Clarksville in 1964. Arlene was employed at the Clarksville School as a custodian and later became head cook at the school. She retired in 2004.
Arlene was very active in the St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She served on the Alter Guild, helped with Bible School and the sewing group and attended the Women’s Circle. Arlene was a member of AMVETS Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and gardening, especially growing violets and geraniums. Arlene enjoyed trout fishing in northeast Iowa and family vacations to Florida and New Mexico to visit their son and daughter. Arlene was a wonderful supporter of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their school activities.
Arlene died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes. She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Bert, on Feb. 4, 1991; a daughter-in-law, Jenise Kampman; her parents, Dale and May VerPlank; and a sister, Carol Jones.
Arlene is survived by six children: Clayton Kampman, of Clarksville; Douglas (Mary) Kampman, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Gary (Teresa) Kampman, of Waverly; Leon (Jean) Kampman, of Waverly; Elaine (Paul) Betsinger, of Jacksonville, Florida; and Nancy (Rob) Tegtmeier, of Sumner; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and growing; and a sister, Marlys (Neil) Pfaltzgraff, of Cedar Falls.
Funeral Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.