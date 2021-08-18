The Waverly City Council on Monday approved a memorandum of agreement between the city and three local, state and federal organizations to remove a century-old bridge that has been closed for more than six years.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Iowa State Historic Preservation Office and Waverly Historic Preservation Commission have entered into the pact to allow the city to tear down the Third Street Southeast Bridge, known as the Harmon Street Bridge when it was built in 1917 and colloquially referred to as the Green Bridge. The MOA also includes a provision that the council provide the Historic Preservation Commission $10,000 in funding for memorialization projects, including a plaque near the bridge site and a stereoscope at South Riverside Park.
The council also set a public hearing for Oct. 4 to review the plans, specifications, costs and form of contract for the bridge removal.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe said she had a “heavy heart” that the process over the bridge had come to this point.
“I still think it’s a mistake not to have a bridge at that location, especially for emergency purposes in case of flood for the southeast section of town,” Rathe said. “However, this issue has been ping-ponged around for decades. I just don’t think there’s the will or the energy to put a bridge there right now that has vehicle traffic.”
The bridge was closed by WHKS & Co., which serves as the city’s bridge inspector, Feb. 13, 2015, due to deficiencies in the structural integrity of the three spans over the Cedar River. Even before then, the city had debated how to handle the repair or replacement of the historic structure.
The shutdown of the steel-truss bridge set in motion a years-long effort to rectify the Green Bridge situation. At first, the council tried to arrange the span’s repair in late 2016 into 2017, but a vote on the plans, specifications and form of contract Feb. 20, 2017, failed to advance.
On Sept. 11, 2017, the council approved, 4-3, a plan to replace the bridge with a pedestrian one. After the engineering plan for that passed Oct. 2, 2017, by the same 4-3 vote, then-Mayor Chuck Infelt vetoed the resolution two weeks later, stating he wanted the new council that would be voted in in a few weeks to take up the issue.
It seemed the council had steered in the direction of replacing the single-lane bridge with a two-lane model after approving a measure to finally accept a $1 million grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation on March 16, 2020. However, two months later, the council rejected the funding agreement from the state agency.
Earlier this year, the council agreed to simply remove the bridge while allowing the Historical Preservation Commission to memorialize it.
Rathe then looked at how the city has taken on its debt over the years the Green Bridge was debated. She said Waverly has completed several major projects.
“I think the debt would probably be better served going toward the renovation of Memorial Park and the new aquatic center and those services,” Rathe said. “But voting to remove the bridge means that we lose that million-dollar grant. That’s the main consequence, funding-wise, of voting.”