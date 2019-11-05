The Denver Public Library is holding its 39th Annual Dr. E.H. Stumme Art & Photography Show Nov. 9-14.
Work from Cedar Valley area artists and photographers will be on display at the library during the library’s regular hours starting Saturday, Nov. 9. Hours to view the show will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 9, closed on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 and Wednesday, Nov. 13, and 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. The public is invited to vote for their favorite work for the People’s Choice Award.
A reception will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 in the community room at the Denver City Center and Library, 100 Washington St. in Denver. The public is welcome to come and enjoy refreshments while viewing the artwork and photographs at the show.
For those interested in submitting work to the show, rules packets are available at the library or online at www.denver.lib.ia.us. Deadline to submit is 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.