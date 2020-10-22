When I’m not working for Waverly Newspapers, I do a little bit of a side hustle. Prior to the pandemic, I had worked as a Lyft driver, but currently, I do deliveries for DoorDash in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.
So, on a recent Thursday night, I was driving up College Street in Cedar Falls on my way to pick up two pizzas at The Other Place on College Hill, and I noticed something on the electronic sign above Insomnia Cookies/Social House.
There was a slide that is a takeoff of M&M/Mars’ advertising campaign for Snickers. “Does 2020 need a Snickers?”
That made me flash back to early February. During Super Bowl LIV, the peanut-filled chocolate bar had an ad lamenting that the world has gone crazy, depicting grown men on scooters, mature people posting explicit photos on social media, weird baby names and robocalls. A later scene talks about the non-dairy “milks” becoming popular, autocorrect on hand-held devices going crazy, the pre-Iowa Caucus political activities going too far and artificial intelligence becoming tools of the surveillance state.
After each scene, dozens of singing people state, “The world is out of sorts, we need to fix it quicker. We’re gonna fix the world by feeding it Snickers.”
Before this production, Snickers had a campaign stating, “You’re not yourself when you’re hungry. Have a Snickers.”
The premise is that if we feed the Earth a super-economy-sized Snickers bar, everything will go back to “normal.”
This is back when the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 was still somewhat isolated in China and just before it was unleashed on the coasts of the U.S.
Most of us didn’t know how bad COVID-19 was going to be back then.
After a helicopter dropped the giant candy bar into the crater, two characters depicting Generation Z influencers start what seems to be an Instagram story and fall into the pit. Comedian Luis Guzman then comes on screen and says, “The Snickers hole, it’s working!” to cheers from the crowd.
Well, maybe not.
So, eight months after M&M/Mars aired that ad while the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-25, to win their first championship in 50 years, whoever runs that College Hill sign ponders why not try again? Why not try to feed the world another Snickers bar to stop the craziness that is 2020?
If there ever is a year that needs fixing, it is this one.
I mean, look at all the stuff that happened in the entirety of 2020:
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, and five others are killed in a helicopter crash.
We almost go to war with Iran.
The coronavirus.
March Madness is canceled, along with the other winter NCAA championships and the entire spring sports seasons in high school and college.
Virtual sports hit the airwaves.
The NBA and NHL enter bubbles to complete their seasons in the middle of the summer, and finish in October when they usually start their next schedules.
The NFL drops the pre-season.
A 60-game baseball season with no fans.
The Big Ten cancels fall sports, and then reconsiders to bring back football as of Oct. 24.
Iowa State beats Oklahoma in Ames for the first time in 60 years.
Every high school football team in Iowa makes the playoffs.
The first presidential debate goes off the rails, and the second doesn’t even happen because someone doesn’t want to agree to safety measures. And in between a fly upstages the vice-presidential candidates.
Maybe a Snickers won’t fix what is causing 2020 to go crazy, but hopefully, in the final 2½ months of this year, things can start to improve.
It’s so that when the ball drops in socially distant Times Square on Dec. 31 – that is if New York Mayor Bill de Blasio allows it – we can drink a quick toast to the year that was and not speak of it ever again.
Until then, Earth, have a Snickers!