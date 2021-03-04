Excuse me if I sound like the late “60 Minutes” commentator Andy Rooney, but haven’t you noticed there has been a proliferation of sports betting apps being advertised on TV and radio over the last few months?
It was nearly 18 months ago that Iowans could place wagers on intercollegiate and professional sporting events – with a limited basis on in-state colleges and universities. The only catch, at the time, was you had to make the initial deposit at a brick-and-mortar casino, like The Isle Hotel and Casino in Waterloo, before using the corresponding app.
That was the provision of the law passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2019 following the U.S. Supreme Court striking down a law that only allowed sports books to operate in Las Vegas. Not only did you have that limitation, but you could only bet on the result of games involving Iowa, Iowa State, the University of Northern Iowa and Drake; no proposition bets (or props) on those teams.
However, the in-person requirement expired Jan. 1 of this year. So, that means people here in Bremer County don’t have to use only William Hill’s app after visiting the Isle – as the London-based bookmaker partnered with the Waterloo casino, owned by Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment, to open the sports betting parlor locally.
In the last few months of 2020, we started to see ads from sports books that previously had tie-ins with other Iowa casinos, i.e. PointsBet, BetMGM and daily fantasy sports companies FanDuel and DraftKings.
Each of them had flashy graphics and promises to being able to deposit money right into the app without having to go to the casino. Then you can enter a certain code, and then if you make your first wager on a certain event – like a UFC fight – or a team to do something in a game, you get a bonus.
Or they’ll offer some kind of risk-free bet or “insurance” against losing a certain bet.
Those offers are not withdrawable; those are credits for the app to be used for future bets, after which you can get the money – provided you do win.
Now, sports betting isn’t totally a wager on chance. There does take some sort of skill in putting the money on the right team or athlete.
Take former “Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer. Prior to his high-dollar run on the quiz show, Holzhauer’s occupation was a high-stakes sports gamer. His technique in betting on athletic endeavors helped influence his strategies when he hit Daily Doubles on the show.
There also are many betters who take sports wagering seriously. They study the matchups and try to figure out what team on which to put the “smart money.”
Of course, you might see a bunch of numbers when you see betting odds that might seem confusing. Mostly, for football and basketball, you’ll see a point spread, which is pretty simple. The favored team must win the game by more than that amount for someone who bet on them to win, usually at about 9-to-10 odds (you get a $9 win for every $10 bet, plus your bet returned). However, if the “underdog” either loses by less than the spread or wins outright, the other betters or the house would win.
Then there’s the total, or over-under. In that, a better would bet whether the total number of points in that contest is more or less than the set amount. For example, taking the Feb. 21 game between Iowa and Penn State, the over-under was 157 points. The final score was Iowa 74, Penn State 68, only 144 points. Those who bet the under would have won.
Probably the most confusing for beginning betters is the money line. You’d see numbers like +150 or -225 (those are random for this example) next to a team or an athlete to win.
Money line numbers are usually based on multiples of $100, but most simplify by using units of $10. Minus numbers indicate the favorite, while pluses are underdogs. So, if you see the numbers I gave, you would have to bet $22.50 to win $10 for the -225 number, but would win $15 on a $10 bet for the +150.
Money lines are used in all sports, especially in those where there are many competitors, like a NASCAR race or golf tournament, where scoring is not easily quantified, like a fight, or where scoring is usually low, like baseball, soccer and hockey.
Then there are the props. Those really come to the forefront during the Super Bowl – or what the books term the “professional football championship” or “the big game” – because the books need to generate more bets with only one football game.
Another popular bet is a parlay. It allows betters to either wager on multiple games or a result and props in the same event with a single bet and have the odds compound.
One thing I would like to do is to give some picks for this paper, if we can get it sponsored. Stay tuned for that.