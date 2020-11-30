How do you best honor the memory of the man who tried to teach you many things about life, but sometimes didn’t seem to be successful?
How also do you recognize someone who I would consider to be an “ordinary hero,” someone who did not get many honors while volunteering to answer his country’s call to service before his conscription?
Maybe just telling his story is enough. That’s what I’m going to do for my father, Robert Earl Van Sickle Jr., who most knew as “Bob.”
He died in early morning hours of Nov. 22 at UnityPoint Health-Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines at age 73.
Much of my 47-plus years on this earth, Dad and I were on a bit of a tough-love relationship. My mom, Diana, who died in 2013 at age 65, was the nurturing parent, while Dad tried his best to make sure I walked the straight-and-narrow path.
He would try to give me advice about keeping up with my schoolwork — which was successful — and managing my money — which I must admit I mostly failed. It seemed that when I managed my route for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier between my seventh- and 10th-grade years in school, after paying my brother, Scot, for assisting me, I would blow it in the arcade or on food.
There were also times when Dad would try to mediate arguments between my brother and me. But there were times that the referee had to get a little physical.
One time, I think it was during my junior-high years, Scot and I were arguing over something in the morning before we went to school. Dad was in bed after working his then-second-shift job at Petro & Provisions, the location of which is now 4 Queens Dairy Cream in Cedar Falls.
We got so loud with our arguments, we woke him up, and he had to rush downstairs from his bedroom to the living room to discipline us. However, he missed the bottom step, rolled his ankle and fell over onto the floor.
When that happened, Scot and I bolted out of the house — I out the front door and he the back — and hustled to school. When I got home that afternoon, I saw Dad had his foot elevated on the couch, the ankle all black and blue with a bad sprain.
There was another time, many years later, when I was back living with the folks as an adult to help Dad take care of Mom during her bout with aphasia, before she lost all of her faculties. I think this was around 2004 or 2005, after we switched cable TV providers from Mediacom to Cedar Falls Utilities.
Dad was going through the on-screen program guide. Most people know that the arrows on the remote moves the cursor on the guide up and down, left and right to find a program you want to watch.
However, Dad found that when he was hitting the arrow key that he thought was the up arrow, the cursor was going down, but the channel numbers were increasing.
“Hey, Eric,” he told me. “I finally got this thing to work the way it’s supposed to. I’m hitting up and the channel numbers are going up.”
I took a look at how Dad was holding the remote. I then gently took the device, turned it around and put it back in his hand. He gave me this look that could have killed me if he had heat vision like Superman. I just smiled and patted him on his head.
Since then, I was Dad’s go-to for the most part when he needed help with anything involving technology, from setting up his DVD player to signing up his Uber account.
Like his wife before him, Dad’s health was getting very bad, and too much for Scot and me to take care of him ourselves. He had a brief stay at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls, but he was bored because they didn’t have many activities for him.
After a bit of a discussion with the Veterans Administration, he found that he could go to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. He enjoyed living there — up until COVID-19 hit and ended all of the activities. He was able to learn ceramics and leatherworking and made the occasional trip to Meskwaki Casino.
But before things got bad, Dad was a nearly decade-long season ticket holder for the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey and Waterloo Bucks baseball. Back in the 1960s and 1970s, he was an avid fan of the Black Hawks when they were still a semi-pro team playing at the Hippodrome.
On Friday the 13th, I got a call from one of the nurses at the Veterans Home. He also was delusional due to low blood sugar, not recognizing that Scot and I existed.
I had the nurse transfer me to a cordless phone so I could try to talk some sense into him. He told me, “If I had any sons, they’d be here right now.”
That hurt. But I figured that was either the Parkinson’s Disease or the low blood sugar talking, not him. I told him he needed to go back to the hospital. He said no, so, being I had co-medical-power-of-attorney on him, I overruled him and asked the nurse to start the process to take him to UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown Medical Center.
Within hours, Dad was transferred to Methodist, where he was just at previously, and they treated him for the blood sugar, some lingering issues from pneumonia and possible kidney failures.
At 4:30 a.m. Nov. 22, I got a call from Scot that woke me. Dad had died sometime after midnight. I called the hospital, as they tried to reach me, too, and the nurse told me what happened.
The next day, Scot and I, along with our uncle, Dad’s youngest brother, Earl, and our aunt, Judy, met with Christine Erie of Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo, where our family had made other funeral arrangements over the years. Dad had done a pre-need arrangement, and we needed to finalize everything.
On Wednesday, we had a morning visitation at the funeral home and then a graveside service at Garden of Memories Cemetery on the north end of Waterloo. There, the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS posts administered military rights, and two members of the Navy performed the flag-folding ceremony and presented me with the triangle-folded Stars and Stripes.
“On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States Navy and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation of your loved one’s honorable and faithful service,” the sailor told me.
“Thank you, sir,” I replied, maybe a bit loud.
Robert Earl Van Sickle Jr. was born July 10, 1947, at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, to Chief Petty Officer Robert Earl Van Sickle Sr. and his wife, the former Madeline Berner, also known around here as “Madge.” Grandpa was a Pearl Harbor survivor and later a postal carrier before he died in March 1974. Grandma V. started her work after settling in Waterloo working at JCPenney as a boys’ department clerk, retiring in the 1980s. She died in 2000 of cancer.
Dad graduated from Waterloo West High in 1969 and joined the Navy soon after, eventually being stationed on the USS Hornet aircraft carrier. He attained the rank of ship serviceman third-class and worked mostly in the ship’s store. The Hornet was stationed, among other places, off of Vietnam during the war — a “blue water” veteran.
After his honorable discharge in 1969, he worked for the Cedar Valley Des Moines Register distribution agency before buying the Kwik Shop on Rownd Street in Cedar Falls and later Bernie’s Grocery Store on Waterloo Road, also in Cedar Falls, renaming the latter B&D Grocery. On Sept. 6, 1970, he married Mom, and they had me in 1973 and Scot in 1975.
Once he had to sell off the grocery store, Dad worked several different jobs in convenience stores, eventually retiring from Kum & Go at the intersection of San Marnan Drive and Kimball Avenue in Waterloo, now called Yes Way.
His attendance at hockey and baseball games, going to the Isle in Waterloo and driving Uber were among the things he did to keep himself busy until his health started to fail. After COVID hit while in the Veterans Home, the sense of abandonment must’ve set in.
Dad died peacefully in his sleep, the nurse told me. He was just an ordinary hero. After all he’s gone through, I hope he’s finding comfort being with Mom again.