Over the last six months, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December, the administration of the now three allowed jabs (along with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen) has been in the news.
At first, the process was slow. The limited number available kept the vaccines only allowed for health care workers and long-term-care facility residents and staff.
When the Biden Administration took over, it ramped up the purchase and distribution of all three drugs, including the use of the Defense Authorization Act to have Merck help produce the J&J shots. President Joe Biden had the audacious goal of 100 million doses administered within his first 100 days in office. That milestone day came two weeks ago, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the vaccine applications were more than double Biden’s original goal.
As time went on, states allowed more people to be eligible for the shots. While the president originally set a May 1 deadline for everyone to be eligible, which was later moved up to April 19, Gov. Kim Reynolds set that time for April 5.
Before then, the vaccine was opened to everyone age 65 and older or those between 16 and 64 if they had underlying health conditions that might exacerbate the symptoms of the virus. I fall into that category, with a most recent body mass index measurement of 32.6 (obese) and a diagnosis with borderline Type II diabetes. Several of my colleagues also fit into this group, while others are spouses of those who fit in earlier phase groups.
Anyway, to get to the crux of my story, I was trying to see if my health care provider was going to have either vaccine available to me soon after I became eligible. I kept getting a message that they are either concentrating on the over-65 crowd or I’m otherwise down on the list. (Story of my life, with my last name starting with the letter V.)
One afternoon in late March, between when I finished my work for the newspaper and when I started my DoorDash shift, I saw an announcement that Hy-Vee and Iowa 211 were offering a clinic at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on April 1. I jumped at the chance, dialed 211 to set up my appointment and got in for one of the early slots.
I ended up waiting in line for quite a while for dose No. 1 of the Pfizer vaccine, which was what was being offered. I think it was about 35 minutes before I got my shot. I took a selfie, which I posted on my Instagram, with a Hy-Vee pharmacist doing the jab. I also made it a story on the social media app, suing Lil’ John’s “Shots” as musical background.
I also signed up for the V-Safe program, so that I can report to the CDC how I’m handling any symptoms the vaccine gave me. After the first shot, all I had was a tender deltoid for about three days.
On April 22, I went back to get the second dose. I made sure I got there earlier to not wait too long in line. This time, I got through the line in just 15 minutes and took another selfie of getting the second needle.
At first, the same sore shoulder was the main symptom. However, the next night, while I was dashing, I started getting worn out and a little warm on my skin surface. I’d heard that the second dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have hit people like a ton of bricks with the fever, chills and body aches.
Anyway, I finished my time on the delivery app and went home and to sleep it off. My thermometer didn’t register any fever. The next morning, I was feeling great.
By the time you read this passage, my immune system is fully guarded against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The reported efficacy for the Pfizer shots is up to 95% effective against infection and nearly totally effective against being hospitalized for COVID-19. Moderna has a similar rate, while J&J is around 80%, though still good.
In recent weeks, even after everyone became eligible, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has waned, especially after the blood clots reported with the J&J vaccine that caused an 11-day pause last month. On May 4, I heard a report on NBC’s “Today” that some doctors think that “herd immunity” may not now be possible with the different mutations the virus has undergone over the last year-plus.
My bottom line is to ask what are you waiting for? I have seen people comment that they want the vaccine to get full approval – which Pfizer announced Friday they are applying to do so, and the World Health Organization has approved the one from SinoVac from China – before they get it. Some are just against vaccines in general.
Please get the vaccine! We’re seeing right now how infections are going down as the number of people getting it goes up. Iowa is at more than 1.2 million people fully vaccinated, with about 58% of the country already getting one dose.
The sooner a vast majority of this country’s residents roll up their sleeves and get jabbed, the sooner we can enjoy things like Shell Rock 4th of July, Waverly Heritage Days, the Bremer County Fair and other community events without having to worry about getting sick.
If you’re not going to do it for yourself, do it for your neighbors.