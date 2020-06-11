The coronavirus.
Until the last three weeks, it’s all anyone’s been talking about.
Who should be tested? How do we flatten the curve? When should we restart the economy? Should we even go out or go to work? When is baseball going to begin?
(That last one is shared by many fans like me.)
For months, those of us who don’t exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19, which is short for the Coronavirus Disease of 2019, were unable to get a test. They were reserved for those who had a high fever, persistent cough, chills, or other flu-like symptoms, or for those who traveled abroad, or for those who are in healthcare.
But then in May, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that she has entered into an agreement with a Utah company to launch Test Iowa. The goal of that program was to expand coronavirus testing to anyone who wanted to get it. For the first few weeks, though, it was only available to the above plus those who knew they were exposed to the virus.
Then two weeks ago, it was opened up to everyone. I took advantage of it, mainly for my own baseline.
You see, in my lines of work — not only am I your humble general-assignment reporter, with a few forays into sports, but I currently deliver for DoorDash in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area and when things shift back to near normal, drive for Lyft — I am around people who may or may not be infected. I also could have been asymptomatically infected myself.
So, when the website opened, I went to testiowa.com to take the initial assessment. I gave them my background and any underlying health conditions I have — high blood pressure, prediabetes — and kept saying that I may have been around someone who was infected, but not 100% sure.
Each of the first four or five times I accessed the site, it said I was ineligible. However, last week, it said I could take the test. I scheduled an 11:30 a.m. appointment for the drive-thru site at Crossroads Mall for last Thursday.
For a day or two, I was pretty nervous. I mean, I was pretty sick three months ago. On Feb. 12, after covering the Grout Museum’s visit to the Waverly Public Library with a snake display, I started running down. I don’t believe the snakes made me sick, but that’s just the timing. I may have caught whatever the previous week in Des Moines.
I had the persistent cough. I had the high fever. I got the chills. The next morning, I was fatigued and slept on and off until about 2 p.m. I couldn’t drag myself out of bed to go to the urgent care clinic in the same building I see my primary care provider. However, it all broke around 11 p.m. that night.
I had asked my nurse practitioner if I could do the antibody test with them to see if it was COVID-19 back then, possibly. I was going to have my regular blood test for a lipid panel, glucose and everything else. However, he said it would probably cost me $300 out of pocket because I don’t have a previous diagnosis.
When 11 a.m. came, I hopped in my car and made the 18-minute drive from my Cedar Falls apartment to Crossroads, where I pulled up next to the former Sears Auto Service Center. There is a large tent there manned by members of the Iowa Army National Guard.
It wasn’t very busy there. One reservist in fatigues held up a sign saying to keep my windows up and to have my QR code, which Test Iowa provided when I set up the appointment, and my photo ID ready. He then said to proceed into the tent.
There, another soldier scanned my QR and checked my ID. A nurse then came up with a long swab and a couple of tissues. I had to blow my nose first to make sure there wasn’t any mucus to interfere with the test.
Then she asked me to lean toward her so she could stick this swab up each nostril. She started with my right one, which as soon as she hit the sweet spot, I gagged. After she twirled the thing around, she removed it, let me catch my breath, and repeated the process on the left. Then the second reservist opened up a vial of the reagent to put the swab into, and I was done.
The testing takes about 72 hours to complete, as they send the samples to the State Hygienic Lab in Iowa City for processing. They have been getting close to 3,000 tests per day, which is the program’s capacity.
Just after the 72-hour mark on Sunday, I received a text and two emails that my test results were ready. It said I was negative! But that doesn’t mean I’m out of the woods. I still need to avoid as much contact as possible.
Still, it’s nice to know that I am not infected or contagious at this time, and that I have baseline for future tests.