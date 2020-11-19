I do watch the Today show every morning. I sometimes watch NBC Nightly News. I occasionally check out MSNBC, especially in my car when I am tired of listening to music between 7 and 10 p.m. and there’s no game of interest on my SiriusXM radio.
However, I listened to more of CNN than MSNBC, but I had my radio tuned to XM 118, which is MSNBC’s channel on the satellite audio service, for a few hours during the overtime election count.
But up until Nov. 7, when most major news organizations called Pennsylvania to now-President-elect Joe Biden, millions of Americans were watching NBC News election data expert Steve Kornacki and his manipulations of the touchscreen as the votes kept coming in since 6 p.m. our time Nov. 3.
But because of the way about a dozen states individually decided to handle the counting of mail-in and absentee ballots – after all of the Election Day votes were tabulated – the count went on, and on, and on, and on.
There were some people who put up memes about how Nevada handled their counting, using the sloths who ran the Zootopia DMV office. Others had one where Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona argued over which one should jump in front of a bus to be called first. (Note here: The Associated Press and Fox News called Arizona for Biden the afternoon of Nov. 4, but no one else did, because they figured the absentee ballots would fall more for President Donald Trump than for Biden because of who the electorate was.)
But through it all, Kornacki was there to break it down. If there was a ballot dump in Pennsylvania, he was there to show that Philadelphia’s mail-ins had an 80-20 split to Biden. When they focused on Arizona, he was there to say that Maricopa County is the motherlode of votes there.
Through it all, he was at the big board wearing the same white shirt and a few different pair of khaki pants and several ties. Peter Alexander, one of NBC’s White House correspondents and Saturday Today co-anchor, said during the show just before the Keystone State was determined estimated Kornacki had just 5 hours of sleep since Election Day. Sunday Today anchor Willie Geist said Kornacki told him if he were to leave, he’d miss something.
He gained millions of fans during his 80-plus-hour run on NBC and MSNBC. So much so that the Twitter hashtag #TrackingKornacki was among the top trends on social media.
Ali Velshi, one of Kornacki’s MSNBC colleagues, posted Nov. 5 that he had helped negotiate with the number cruncher to take a break starting at 11 p.m. Eastern for about seven hours. At about that time, Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia were starting to crater.
Also, comedienne and “Supermarket Sweep” host Leslie Jones posted a video onto her Twitter account asking where Kornacki was and didn’t trust Velshi at the board.
“This is the laugh we call needed, @Lesdoggg,” Velshi said in his retweet. “I have since procured a calculator.”
When the dust finally settled – including the post-Pennsylvania call for Nevada but with Georgia still unsettled and Alaska and North Carolina to be given to Trump at any moment – the Twitterverse was giving their “thank-yous” to the nerdy newsman who was their tour guide through the Electoral College. Someone even posted a GoFundMe account to buy Kornacki some drinks.
I know, at a smaller scale, what Kornacki goes through every two years. I usually upload the vote totals for Bremer County as they come in from the Bremer County Auditor’s Office or the Secretary of State’s Office each November. Four years ago, I also did some vote total reporting for The Associated Press.
But this year, for Kornacki, was to the extreme. Not since 2000 have we had an election count go this far. In that year, the late Tim Russert, who was the moderator of Meet the Press at the time, had his whiteboard drawing out numbers and states and famously wrote out, “Florida, Florida, Florida.”
If Kornacki had the same 1990s-era equipment, he would have written out “Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania.”
Well, Steve, rest up, my friend. It’s probably going to be crazier in 2024.