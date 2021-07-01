On June 21, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously in the case of NCAA v. Alston that college sports’ governing body cannot limit how much a student-athlete can be compensated for education-related expenses.
As this column is being written, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors, which governs major-college athletics – apart from the Football Bowl Subdivision – is considering allowing institutions in states, like Iowa, that do not have a law governing student-athletes’ ability to make money off their names, images and likenesses to temporarily suspend their amateurism rules to allow the kids to monetize themselves.
That term – name, image and likeness, or NIL – has been a hot-button topic lately in college sports. The Iowa Legislature had a bill earlier this winter to grant the ability for student-athletes on scholarship to earn cash, though not through their schools.
In the Supreme Court case, all nine justices ruled the NCAA could not deny student-athletes the same benefits their non-athletic peers can take advantage of, whether on scholarship or not. Those include getting computers for their rooms or apartments and being able to have paid internships.
In the unanimous opinion, written by former President Donald Trump appointee Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court declined to allow the NCAA to be immune from U.S. antitrust laws.
But the opinion that made the news came from Justice Brett Kavanaugh, also named to the high bench by Trump. In the concurring opinion, Kavanaugh said the ruling is “an important and overdue course correction” of NCAA policy.
“Nowhere else in America can a business get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” he wrote. “And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports be any different.”
Kavanaugh went on to compare the practice of enforcing amateurism in intercollegiate athletics to other industries colluding to cut wages of their workers on the belief the public prefers having low-paid labor.
He said the NCAA is “suppressing the pay of student athletes of collectively generate billions of dollars in revenues for colleges every year.” He added that while university presidents and chancellors, athletic directors and coaches get six-, seven- and eight-figure salaries and they build world-class stadiums and arenas, but “the student-athletes who generate the revenues, many of whom are African-American and from lower-income backgrounds, end up with little or nothing.”
Well, at least they get their college education paid for. And their textbooks. And their living arrangements and meals.
But that’s it.
When I had private conversations with others when the subject of “pay for play” came up over the last 25 years or so, I would argue when student-athletes represent their schools in interscholastic competitions, they are in essence employees of that college or university. I thought at the very least, the players should get paid for approximately 20 hours per week (which is the limit for practices) at the minimum or prevailing wage for the university system.
Unfortunately, the Alston case doesn’t force the schools to pay their student-athletes directly. However, the NIL provisions, whether they are in one of the 10 states that have legislation or executive orders that take effect Thursday or the 40 others that would be covered by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors edict to suspend amateurism, would have the schools help the kids represent themselves in their monetization efforts.
I also read in a Des Moines Register article that the University of Iowa is offering classes for their players on money management and growing their personal brands.
Confused about the NIL concept? Let me make it simple.
NIL allows student-athletes to either sign endorsement deals with companies directly or use their social media accounts to earn money.
For example, a student-athlete could be able to appear in ads for car dealerships that sponsor certain college teams in the state. Whether they could wear the uniform or any of the school’s paraphernalia would still need to be worked out between the school and the business.
Also, if a D-I student-athlete has a large following on Instagram or TikTok, they could record a video hawking a product they are passionate about and established a sponsorship agreement. Many influencers do this, as they also provide discount codes to the product’s website, and they also get a cut of the sales.
The Alston case and NIL will eventually change the way we think of intercollegiate sports for quite some time. Let’s just hope these 18-to-22-year-olds can attain the skills to take care of themselves off the field financially.
This could be the first step for them to establish their independence and grow their futures.