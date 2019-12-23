A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…
Those 10 words launched one of the greatest space operas in cinema history in 1977. I was 4 years old that July when my family went to the now-torn-down Skyline Drive-In in Waterloo to watch “Star Wars.” Later re-subtitled “Episode IV: A New Hope,” it introduced the world to the far-off worlds of Tatooine, Alderaan and Yavin IV and to three would-be heroes and one of the greatest movie villains of all time.
On Dec. 20, Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Pictures — the latter purchased the former and the rights to the Star Wars universe from 21st Century Fox Studios in 2012 — released the final chapter of what is known as the “Skywalker Saga,” the story that had focused around those heroes — farm-boy-turned-Jedi Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), princess-turned-general Leia Oragana (the late Carrie Fisher), smuggler-turned-war-hero Han Solo (Harrison Ford) — and the conflicted villain, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)/Darth Vader (voice of James Earl Jones).
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is the ninth episode of the series — 11th overall when you include “Rogue One” and “Solo” — and it finishes where the two previous movies, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” leave off. It’s 35 years after the events of “Return of the Jedi,” but a new dark force has risen from the ashes of the old Galactic Empire.
The next couple paragraphs do spoil some of the first half of the film.
This last turn of the series finds our new heroes — hot shot pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), stormtrooper-turned-freedom-figher Fin (John Boyega) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo, who fills in for the late Peter Mayhew) getting information on the First Order’s latest activities. That group has replaced the Empire as the main antagonist organization in the “sequel trilogy,” as termed by fans like me.
Meanwhile, scavenger-turned-fledgling-Jedi Rey (Daisy Ridley) continues her training with Leia at the Resistance base. Also, main bad guy Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), formerly known as Ben Solo, the son of Han and Leia, discovers that supposedly dead former Emperor Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is alive and has ordered Kylo to kill Rey.
When Poe, Finn and Chewie return with BB-8 and R2-D2 with the info that Palpatine is alive and that there is a Final Order fleet, they are sent on a mission to find their whereabouts. That sends our heroes — including Rey and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) — across the galaxy to find clues to obtain a wayfinder to reach that planet in an uncharted part of the galaxy.
On their journey, they meet a Galactic Civil War veteran, Lando Calrissian (a returning Billie Dee Williams), an old acquaintance of Poe’s, Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell) and a droid programmer, Babu Frik (voice of Shirley Henderson). There are a few bits of action along the way, including battles between Rey and Kylo in both lightsabers and Force abilities.
During one of the interactions between the two interconnected dyads of the Force, we finally discover Rey’s heritage, which had been teased in the other two films of this trilogy. To me, it was a shock, like I got hit by Force lightning. It was this film’s “I am your father” moment, a la “Empire Strikes Back.”
The ending is pretty involved. I promised our designers that I wouldn’t spoil anything, but there is a large battle both within and above Palpatine’s lair, much like “Return of the Jedi’s” final scenes.
I would suggest that you go see this movie if you followed the saga very religiously, so that you can finally get the satisfaction of seeing how the Skywalker Saga closes. There is also a lot of fan service, especially with one interaction during the post-battle celebration.
Also, watch for a few surprises, especially if you’ve watched “The Mandalorian” on Disney+. There is a little bit of a tie-in to that.
The only negative I can find is that there is too much story for even the 2-hour, 35-minute run time. It almost seems that director and producer J.J. Abrams could have given “Skywalker” the same treatment that the Harry Potter and Hunger Games series did, by splitting the final parts into two movies. The story goes from one place to another without giving anyone a break.
Still, out of a 10-point scale, I give “Rise of Skywalker” a 9.25. As Darth Vader told Obi-Wan Kenobi (the late Sir Alec Guinness), “The circuit is now complete.”