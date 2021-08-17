If you’ve been at least casually following the news over the last few weeks, four big stories dominated the headlines:
The West is burning, with the smoke occasionally being seen here in Northeast Iowa.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., has resigned for acting inappropriately with female staff, and maybe also underreporting COVID-19 outbreaks in New York state nursing homes.
Team USA dominated at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, bringing home around 100 total medals.
COVID-19 is still here, and it is deadlier than ever for those who have not taken the vaccine.
While many of us don’t have any way to change the first two stories, and we enjoyed watching the third in the pandemic-delayed Games of the XXXII Olympiad that closed Sunday, the last is what impacts most of us here.
During the first few months of 2021, we were starting to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel. Cases were leveling off. People were rolling up their sleeves to get the vaccines, for which was tough to get appointments. We were all ready to spend a normal summer.
But then demand for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson inoculations tailed off. I saw comments on social media saying that they didn’t want to be guinea pigs for an “experimental vaccine,” even though all three – as well as the AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinovac versions used elsewhere – were tested for several months with thousands of volunteers to garner the emergency use authorizations. To them, EUAs don’t equal approval.
That might change by the end of this month or early September. Pfizer is scheduled to get its full Food and Drug Administration OK by that time, and Moderna would soon follow.
But the hesitancy by many of those who haven’t received their vaccines is causing a rise in what is now called the “Delta” variant, also known as B.167.2 in the scientific community. Experts consider Delta 50-60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant, B.1.1.7, which itself was 50% more virulent than the original SARS-CoV-2 strain, according to the World Health Organization.
The other mutations are the Beta (B.1.351) and Gamma (P.1), which haven’t been as strong as Delta so far. They used to be identified by country of origin, but the scientific community switched to the Greek alphabet instead to guard against discriminatory actions against certain groups of people.
Although Delta has been a problem – with 97% of all hospitalizations due to COVID-19 being unvaccinated people and mostly from B.167.2, according to the CDC – there is one seemingly sure-fire way to stop it.
Get vaccinated.
Researchers have noted that you have a 99.96% chance of not contracting the virus – in other words, “breakthrough infections” are occurring at only a 0.04% rate. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that less than 0.004% of those who have either received both doses of the mRNA vaccines or the single conventional shot with the weakened cold virus have been hospitalized and 0.001% have died.
In other words, you have nearly a better shot at winning at least $50,000 in Powerball (1 in 913,129) than catching and dying from COVID after a vaccination.
No, the shot doesn’t alter your DNA, you won’t receive a tracking microchip, you won’t become magnetic (though a potential date might find you more attractive), and you can’t get COVID-19 from either formulation, according to multiple sources, including the Mayo Clinic.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov, as Delta had taken hold in Iowa, the number of people now getting their shots has increased statewide. It seems that many are getting scared into rolling up their sleeves.
Fear shouldn’t be the main motivating factor.
Care for humanity should be.
Get the shot!