In cooperation with Waverly Newspapers, the Waverly Area Partnership for Healthy Living (WAPHL), will present an article on health each month.
Anyone can get head lice. Children in child care, preschools, elementary or middle schools are the highest at risk. Head lice are not a sign of being dirty. Head lice are not dangerous and do not spread diseases. Adult head lice are the size of a sesame seed (2 to 3 mm) and can be seen by the human eye. They live in human hair, draw blood from the skin and lay eggs, also known as nits on the hair shaft. Live nits are found less than ½ inch from the scalp and are most often on hair at the back of the head in the neck region. It is common for children with lice to complain of itchiness, but many have no symptoms.
Each child should use his or her own comb or brush. Teach your children to NOT share hats, scarves, brushes, combs or hair fasteners. Parents are the key to looking for and treating head lice. Persons with nits within ¼ inch of the scalp or live lice should be treated as follows:
• Day 1: Use an over-the-counter, medicated head lice shampoo containing pyrethrin or permethrin. Read and follow the directions closely.
• Day 2: Comb hair carefully for 15 minutes from scalp to end of the hair. DO NOT wash hair today.
• Days 3-9: Wash hair using regular shampoo. Rinse and apply conditioner to make hair slippery. Comb hair the entire length of the hair shaft and wipe the comb off between each stroke. Keep hair wet while combing. Comb all hair for at least 15 minutes.
• Day 10: Use over-the-counter, medicated head lice shampoo. This will kill lice that have hatched since the previous medication use.
• Day 11: Comb hair carefully for at least 15 minutes from scalp to end of the hair. DO NOT wash hair this day.
• Days 12-14: Wash hair using regular shampoo. Rinse and apply conditioner to make hair slippery. Comb hair the entire length of the hair shaft and wipe the comb off between each stroke. Keep hair wet while combing. Comb all hair for at least 15 minutes.
Treat all family members who have lice at the same time, using the above 14-day process. Rinse combs in very hot water after each use.
Only ordinary house cleaning, vacuuming and washing of bedding and clothes in hot water are needed.
Use of oils, mayonnaise, lotions, creams and vinegar have been proven not to be effective. Use of kerosene, gasoline and similar products do not work and are very dangerous.
Children should remain in school for the rest of the day if head lice are detected. School officials may strongly encourage treatment, but should not exclude students from attending school.
Sources: Iowa Department of Public Health and www.cdc.gov/parasites/lice/head/index.html.