If Bridgette Wagoner, Waverly-Shell Rock’s director of educational services, can give one practical piece of advice to her teacher colleagues, it would be as simple as this: “Roll with it.”
Easier said than done, but perhaps the only viable alternative for teachers, students, staff, administrators and the whole community, as the last days of summer tick away and school starts Monday.
It will be like no other first day of school and like no other year in recent memory, perhaps as far back as the Spanish flu.
But historical parallels, while informative and helpful in contemplative moments, can be burdensome to bear in the immediate present.
And it stands like this today: The coronavirus cases in the county will determine the direction of the school district.
Bremer County has 248 positive cases of coronavirus as 3 p.m. Wednesday, with an additional three individuals test positive over the last 24 hours.
The school board unanimously voted to implement masks in all buildings, so kids and adults will be required to wear them, except when impractical, such as during sports practices and lunch time.
To make it easier on small kids, who, with the exception of Southeast Elementary, will be in non air-conditioned classrooms, they will be taking mask breaks just outside the floor windows from time to time.
However, teachers will have to tough it out, and stay away both from their students and from their colleagues as much as possible, as they are essential to the educational process and substitutes are in short supply, according to Wagoner.
Of the approximately 2,200 students at W-SR, about 15% have opted for online instruction, with higher numbers at the high school level, and lower numbers in the earlier grades.
“A lot of people are making a last-minute switch,” Wagoner said.
The district has installed some 400 plexiglass partitions in classrooms, at multiple offices and other relevant areas, as measures to help curb the spread of the virus, according to superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
Ultimately, many teachers might have to resort to hybrid learning, which would include allowing access to what is happening in the classroom while teaching students who are there in person.
One practical way teachers have operationalized this multitasking dilemma is to think of certain modifications to allow students to participate remotely.
For its part, the school has worked out a protocol for remote participation, which would provide some structure to the remote learner. For instance, the required school dress code applies, and the student has to be seated in a chair, even though they may be in their parent’s kitchen.
Wagoner said she met with all the teachers in the elementary schools – and they appeared ready and eager to do their job, but were not without apprehension.
If a student in the K-6 grade levels tests positive, the whole class will be asked to quarantine for two weeks, Wagoner said. The teacher, however, is expected to continue with instruction.
If seventh- through 12th-graders test positive, on the other hand, a complex system of contact tracing is planned to unfold, with tracers tracking down who that person was close to for more than 15 minutes. The tracers are expected to be principals, office staff and whoever else might be on hand.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has set the bar at 15% infection rate as well as 10% absenteeism as the time when the school would be allowed to petition the Department of Education to go virtual for a period of 14 days.
In court, the Iowa City School Board and the Iowa State Education Association are challenging the state law and the governor’s mandate that half of the learning must be in person.
Meanwhile, Wagoner says that the year will be full of unexpected challenges and opportunities.
“Be awkward, be brave and kind,” Wagoner advises her colleagues, borrowing the phrase from a popular podcaster.
“The routines of being together will be cumbersome. Be awkward as if you don’t know what you are doing even though you are awesome teachers. Be brave and ask for help. And be kind, and give grace.”