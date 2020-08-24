As students across the state were starting school on Monday, Iowa reported 1,110 new COVID-19 cases and seven more Iowans died over the weekend, according to the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.
Over the past week, there have been an average of 571 new cases per day in Iowa, an increase of 25% from two weeks ago, according to the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.
As typical, the numbers reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health from Saturday and Sunday are drastically lower than the New York Times’ numbers.
Over the weekend, IDPH reported 264 positive cases and three deaths.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged last week that the state’s COVID-19 case numbers have not been accurate on the public website because of a glitch. Since late July, Dr. Caitlin Pedati, Iowa’s epidemiologist, knew the state’s antiquated medical reporting system was inaccurately backdating positive and negative results for Iowans who took multiple took.
Reynolds said the problem has been resolved. However, national numbers still don’t coincide with the state’s data.
According to the state’s website, five counties have a 15% infection rate or higher: Plymouth, Crawford, Clinton, Henry and Carroll counties. That two-week average rate is one of the governor’s thresholds to apply for 100% online learning for two weeks.
School districts within counties with a 15% positivity rate must also have 10% student absenteeism. Plymouth County, which is the only county at 20% positivity, may currently apply to move to virtual learning.
The state declined the Des Moines school district’s request last week to start the year 100% online. Polk County is sitting at an 8.4% positivity rate, according to IDPH’s website.
Another positive COVID-19 case at the Indianola school district
The Indianola School District, which already had a first grade class quarantine, is dealing with another positive COVID-19 case at its middle school after a sixth grade teacher tested positive.
The governor has held up the district as an example for how to properly handle COVID-19.
Through contact tracing, the district learned seven other 6th grade teachers were in direct contact with the positive staff member. “Direct contact” is defined as standing closer than six feet of each other for over 15 minutes.
All eight teachers have been quarantined since Aug. 19. Substitutes are covering classrooms, while quarantined teachers may also work remotely through videoconferencing.
If there aren’t enough teachers or substitutes to handle the absences, quarantined teachers are allowed to come back as long as they are asymptomatic, according to the Indianola school district.
“The district plan emphasizes safety and caution, but we will work hard to provide the best educational experience possible for our students,” according to a message that was sent out to parents. “Thank you for your support and feel free to reach out to the middle school administration with questions.”
First COVID-19 child death in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Public Health also confirmed the state’s first death of a child due to complications from COVID-19. The child, who was under 5, had “significant underlying health conditions,” according to the IDPH.
The child died in June and an investigation was completed by the State Medical Examiner on Aug. 6.
“We have made every effort to protect the identity of this child, while the family grieves this devastating loss,” according to the IDPH.
Most children who are under 18 will be asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
A study analyzing children hospitalized with COVID-19 showed that while serious COVID-19 complications among kids are still low, one in three kids who are hospitalized is admitted into an intensive care unit.
About eight children per 100,000 population are hospitalized, due to COVID-19 per 100,000 population, according to the CDC. In comparison, 164,000 adults per 100,000 are hospitalized.
In May, IDPH reported that two kids may have suffered from a rare, inflammatory disease related to COVID-19.
The department received a report that two eastern Iowa kids showed symptoms of “multisystem inflammatory syndrome” — a rare and emerging disease that’s potentially fatal in children.
Both of them were in stable condition.