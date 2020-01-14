Recently a local Waverly family adopted two kittens named Ashton and Bambi from Waverly Pet Rescue.
Ashton and Bambi were from a stray mama cat over near Clarksville. She ended up having a litter of kittens on a farm, and once they were old enough to leave their mother, the farm family asked us to take the kittens in. The farm family took mama cat to the vet and got her vaccinations, spayed, and let her stay on the farm.
Once the kittens came to Waverly Pet Rescue, we took them to a veterinarian and they were fully vetted (vaccines, check fecal and deworm, flea preventative, treat for earmites if needed, test for FeLV / FIV, spay, neuter, full exam, etc.) and put up for adoption. They lived in a foster home until they were adopted.
After being adopted, Ashton settled in right away into his forever home. Bambi was a little more shy, so it took her longer to adjust but is doing great now.
Both love to snuggle and be petted. But their favorite is racing around the house and playing.
The adoptive family gave the kittens new names Bambi is now Rey and Ashton is Ren (named after Star Wars characters from the sequel trilogy).
We love when sibling kittens get adopted together into the same home! Kittens who get adopted with a litter-mate or a close-to-the-same-age companion are healthier, happier and, better socialized.
We love forever homes. Thank you for adopting from Waverly Pet Rescue.