Aspen Cottage, Waverly, is pleased to open its doors to the public for an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Aspen Cottage is the newest addition to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community campus and recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. It is an assisted living community uniquely designed for various stages of memory loss.
Attendees may enter from the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community green parking lot off of 20th Street Northwest, Waverly. Refreshments will be served and there will be musical entertainment.
Learn about the various stages of memory loss and how Aspen Cottage helps families during this transition time in a safe and caring environment with nurturing and experienced staff.
The mission of Aspen Cottage is to provide the best quality of life while maintaining one’s level of independence as long as possible. It is designed to reflect a home-like atmosphere with an open floor plan and kitchen.
Social and stimulating activities are specifically created for the residents, along with music therapy, which is always a big hit with help from several Wartburg students.
The staff members really make a difference when it comes to making this facility a home. They provide compassionate care and are attentive to the residents’ needs.
This is evident after visiting with the residents including Ellen Langley. Ellen will warmly invite you into Aspen Cottage and tell you all about how Aspen Cottage feels like home. Her father was a former administrator at Bartels and she says it has a special place in her heart.
“Bartels is so different (much larger) than it was so many years ago, but in a good way,” explained Ellen. “I couldn’t have better care than I do here. What impresses me the most is the staff is so good, so caring and I’m so thankful for them.”
She continued and explained, “You don’t have to worry about anything here. I had a bad night one night, and the staff member sat up with me most of the night and listened. It is very comforting knowing I’m not alone and have people right here to help me.”
Each resident has their own private apartment/cottage, but the unique layout of the new facility encourages the residents to spend most of their time in the open living spaces socializing with others. Ellen praised the design of Aspen Cottage and explained, “It helps us to come together as a family and that’s exactly how it feels here is like a home full of family.”