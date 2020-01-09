Aspen Cottage, Waverly, is pleased to open its doors to the public for an open house Sunday, Jan 19, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Community members are also welcome to stop in and meet Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community’s new chaplain, Pastor Mike Blair.
The residents of Aspen Cottage will be the first to tell everyone how much they enjoy their beautiful home and always welcome visitors to stop in and take a tour.
At 103 years young, Ruth Price is very comfortable in her new home and appreciates the many activities offered. “There are so many activities if you want to be in on it and involved,” she explained.
Her favorite is all of the music, whether it is music led by leisure services or volunteer Wartburg students or the musical talents of the residents themselves. Resident band music is on the schedule at least twice a week in Aspen Cottage with a couple of residents who play piano, one plays the harmonica and others join in with singing or other small instruments. Many times the residents come together even when it is not on the schedule to sing and play their instruments.
“I like to stay active and always have,” as she reminisced about her days on the farm and leading the horses to do her part when it came time to put the hay in the barn. She credits the milestone of her approaching 104th birthday to working hard on the farm and eating right.
“Aspen Cottage is very nice and feels like a home,” Ruth continued. She enjoys being in the living room area with the fireplace and socializing with other residents and staff, who have become like family to her.
Aspen Cottage resident LaVonne Emkes echoed Ruth’s comments as she was having her fingernails painted nearby in bright pink with glitter, “I would just hate to be alone all day. Here I can be with others, visit and be spoiled by getting my fingernails done. Plus, everyone is so friendly here.”
Aspen Cottage is the newest addition to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community campus. It is an assisted living community uniquely designed for various stages of memory loss.
Attendees may enter from the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community green parking lot off of 20th St. NW, Waverly. Refreshments and snacks will be served, door prizes drawn including a $25 gift card, make-and-take craft activity and tours offered.
Learn about the various stages of memory loss and how Aspen Cottage helps families during this transition time in a safe and caring environment with nurturing and experienced staff.
The mission of Aspen Cottage is to provide the best quality of life while maintaining one’s level of independence as long as possible. It is designed to reflect a home-like atmosphere with an open floor plan and kitchen.
Social and stimulating activities are specifically created for the residents, along with music therapy, which is always a big hit with help from several Wartburg students.
The staff members really make a difference when it comes to making this facility a home. They provide compassionate care and are attentive to the residents’ needs.