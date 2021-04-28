It’s all about the flavor.
And it’s also about the coffee.
Natural, handcrafted flavors and locally roasted coffee make a powerful blend.
And both will be on display on Saturday, when Waverly’s only homegrown coffeehouse, Get Roasted Coffee Company, opens at 106 W. Bremer Ave. in town.
The trendy place, a labor of love for Dave Thompson, features Dave’s locally roasted coffees in a beautifully renovated space, aided by the hard work of his parents.
The original coffee tables and the counter, all custom made by Dave and his dad, are a testament to the strength of a small business that emerged even stronger after the pandemic.
The coffeehouse opening will signal a revving up of the West side of Bremer Avenue and the anticipation of a new focus on local business in post-pandemic times.
Making espressos and macchiatos on Saturday and beyond at the coffee house will be Savannah Warren, the manager.
A UNI entrepreneurship and business student, Savannah spent the pandemic innovating.
While working for a major coffeehouse chain, she noticed that the sugar content of the syrups they used was, well, guilt-inducing.
So the 19-year-old Anamosa native rolled up her sleeves, literally, and founded her own company, Sav’s Syrups.
As the name implies, Savannah, known to her friends as Sav, owns the company not just on paper, but perhaps just as importantly, in the spirit of what she crafts.
She experimented with creating handcrafted syrups after her own taste, and then shared them with friends for feedback.
The result was a speedy word-of-mouth branding, propelled farther and faster by her strategy to seek out partnerships with others in the business community.
This is how the connection with Get Roasted came about.
During the pandemic and while going to school, Savannah developed a line of 13 syrups, with butter pecan being the most universally loved.
“A lot of people know me back home and it just seems like a big change to see who I was in high school and who I am now,” she said.
Some thought that naming the company after herself was bold, but to Savannah, it is personal.
She wants her customers to know who stands behind the quality of the product.
“It’s all about the flavor, if it’s not natural, if it’s artificial, it’s something I will never sell,” she said. “It is very personal, my business is like my child.”
She said the true flair and flavor of her syrups is “smooth.”
Incubating a business during the pandemic has been a journey for Savannah.
“The community here is more than supporting,” she said of Waverly. “I feel that like with the pandemic, even so, the idea of shopping local has grown, so I feel like the pandemic has probably done better things for me than worse things for me, so while it’s scary, it’s been a blessing, all the opportunities I’ve had.”