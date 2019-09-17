Did you know that September is Library Card Sign Up Month?
We love to say that your library card can be the most valuable card in your wallet, and we mean it. Your card gives you access to 59,913 books, 6,444 DVDS, and 2,340 audiobooks, and 81 board games at the time of this writing.
Add in community programming, computer access and technology assistance, early literacy resources, and so much more, and we hope you feel like your library card is worth a million bucks. If you don’t have one yet, stop on in. All we need is a photo ID and about five minutes of your time.
If you’re looking for a good excuse to come to the library and sign up for a card, we’re having a Food Truck Lunch event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. Grab some delicious food and get signed up then.
Speaking of signing up, we have two upcoming events that you might want to call and get registered for. We’re putting together our Sherlock Holmes Escape Room right now, and from Sept. 27-Oct. 6, you can try to complete our Holmes’ apprentice challenge.
Then, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, get the white gloves ready for our Downton Abbey Tea Party. Learn about the history of tea and how to make the perfect flower arrangement as you enjoy tea and pastries. Give us a call and register for either (or both!) of these events.
As always, if you have any questions for us, give us a call at (319) 352-1223, or send us an email at waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us. We’d love to hear from you.