If Rudolph’s hooves and hide get muddy and messy when he brings Santa back to Waverly, there is one way the lead reindeer can quickly wash up in town.
Even though the newly opened Waverly DIY Pet Wash is meant primarily for domesticated human companions, it is unlikely to turn away an out-of-town guest like Rudolph, should he need to freshen up before whisking Santa away to his next destination.
After all, pets are family here, and an extended family for Vince Bauer-Fisher, and his wife, Becky, who co-own Waverly’s first Do It Yourself pet wash.
Located at 110 Second St. SE, the premises are open 24/7, heated and nicely lit.
For only $10, one can get a happy and clean smelling pup out of any pet.
Vince said his family is excited to bring the service to town, where they relocated about five years ago from Independence when he got a job with Waverly Utilities.
On a recent afternoon, Vince illustrated how the pet wash works with the help of a special model, one of the family pets called Storm.
For anyone who has tried to wash their pet in the bathtub at the end of a long weekend in the backyard or in the woods, the pet wash should be a welcome addition.
No awkward wrestles to get a reluctant oversized pup to sit still in the tub to get lathered. No scratches on the sides of the bathtub during the shower and definitely no awkward lifts and potential back breaking injuries trying to hoist a drenched dog out.
Let’s not even think of the floor cleanup once a vigorous body shake and a few ear flaps release the deluge hidden in the dog’s hide that no towel can truly absorb.
For the record, for her modeling gig, Storm was a true sport. She walked calmly up the ramp, and after she was secured inside the pet wash, she was shampooed, conditioned, towel-dried and hair dryed to perfection. It costs $10 for a 15-minute use.
She seemed happy to model for her owners’ business venture, a first for Vince and Becky.
“We are a family business,” Vince said. “We love the town and the people of Waverly. And everyone who brings their pets here is part of our extended family.
“Only the best for our customers and their pets. This month and next we will be giving free treats with a pet wash, then we will install the treat vending machine and treats will be available for a dollar.”