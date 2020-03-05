Jackie Ator, BSN, RN, was named Waverly Health Center’s 2020 Excellence in Nursing award winner. Jackie works in the surgery complex as a registered nurse.
Jackie was nominated for her dedication to her patients and willingness to go above and beyond to help teach fellow nurses. Her nominator wrote, “I have reached out to her personally to teach chest tubes to my nursing residency class and she is always willing, despite her busy schedule in surgery. I appreciate her willingness to share her expertise.”
“I think that Jackie does a wonderful job every day in the surgery complex. She cares for patients with excellence and always has a smile and friendly hello. She is kind and sincere, and I have personally witnessed on several occasions with family how she puts her patients at ease when facing surgery,” her nominator continued.
The Excellence in Nursing award is given to a deserving nurse each February. It is a chance for patients and co-workers to recognize a nurse who has made an impact on the profession of nursing. Areas of focus for the award include the use of evidence-based practice, community involvement, mentoring, patient-centered care and professional development. Nominations for the award are gathered in November and December.