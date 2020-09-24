During the 2007-09 recession, entrepreneurship rose by 17%, according to mainstreet.org. In challenging seasons, especially when jobs are lost and unemployment grows, innovation skyrockets. 2020 has been a year of pivoting for many. People and organizations are learning new skills, tackling new problems, and creating new services, products and solutions.
LaunchCamp 2020 is a virtual all-day live event coming to you Oct. 6, 2020. This free event will highlight and discuss the startup development stages. Speakers will share their own experiences and how they relate to specific stages of development: Discovering, Ideation, Conceptualizing, Committing, Validating, Scaling, Establishing and Leading.
This event will not be just another webinar, no PowerPoint presentations, and the sessions are no longer than 35 minutes keeping the content engaging and moving. View event times and details at LaunchCamp.io.
We are excited to welcome speakers such as Marc Reifenrath CEO of Spinutech, Kate Washut, CEO and Partner at Far Reach, Andy VanFleet, Partner & UX Strategist at Visual Logic, plus many more highly successful innovators.
The event committee, comprised of Grow Cedar Valley, Hawkeye Community College, University of Northern Iowa Center for Business Growth and Innovation, University of Northern Iowa John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, and Red Cedar, partnered to bring this event to Iowa; promoting Iowa, the Cedar Valley, and the vast network of services and resources that are in place to assist founders and innovators.
For more information on events and activities related to LaunchCamp 2020, visit LaunchCamp.io and like LauchCamp on Facebook.