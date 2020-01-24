The Waterloo Community Playhouse announces auditions for the musical “Church Basement Ladies.”
Auditions will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
“Church Basement Ladies “is a musical inspired by the books of Janet Letnes Martin and Suzann Nelson.
Synopsis: In rural Minnesota, 1965, the ladies of the local Lutheran church fortify their flock with love, wisdom, and, of course, the food they prepare in the church’s basement kitchen. “Church Basement Ladies” mixes together delightful original music, endearing characters, and side[dish]-splitting scenes to yield a deliciously funny musical comedy.
The characters being sought, with their tonal ranges, are:
Mrs. Snustad (Vivian): Female 50-70, a widow. Conservative. The matriarch of the kitchen. Her word is not to be tested, and her decisions are final. Vocally, hers is the highest voice of the ladies. Low – A flat below middle C, no lower than a B flat below middle C. High — E, a major 10th above middle C.
Mrs. Elroy Engleson (Karin): Female 35-45, second in line to take over the kitchen. A neat, tidy and conservative in appearance and quite pretty. The middle voice. Low – A flat below middle C, and High – D, a major 9th above middle C. Should have a comfortable belt.
Mrs. Gilmer Gilmerson (Mavis): Female 45-59, a farmer’s wife and grandmother, late 50’s. Physical comedy. Because of her “jump in and work” attitude, she appears rather disheveled. The lowest of the voices: Low – A flat below middle C. High — D, a major 9th above middle C.
Miss Signe (Beverly): Female 18 or 19 years old, a college student. Karin’s daughter. She represents the changes coming in 1965. Very sweet, but not afraid to speak her mind in a respectful way. Low – A below middle C. High – G flat above middle C.
Pastor E. L. Gunderson: Male 40-50, married to a young wife. Very friendly but competitive. The ladies all seem to have crushes on him in a respectful “pastorly” way. Comes from a family of Pastors, but his brother inherited his father’s church. He knows that the church runs best when the kitchen is happy. Low – B flat, a major 9th below middle C. High – G flat above middle C.
Auditions consist of readings from the script and singing a portion of a song of your choosing. Please bring your music with you if have it — an accompanist will be provided. If you don’t have music then be prepared to sing a hymn. Dancing in the show is minimal but you may be asked to show an ability to move in rhythm.
The show is directed by Greg Holt with musical direction by Luke Overton. The accompanist is Linda Wiles and choreography is by Jordan Makinster.
Please arrive at the WCP’s Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo, a few minutes before the scheduled audition time to fill out paperwork. Scripts are available to check out ahead of time for a $10 refundable deposit. Please call (319) 235-0367 for more information.
All are encouraged to audition regardless of experience.