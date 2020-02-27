The Waterloo Community Playhouse announces auditions for “The Book Club Play” by Karen Zacarías.
Auditions will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5.
This new play is a comedy about books and the people who love them.
A cherished book club becomes the focus of a documentary film, where intimate discussions about life and literature take a turn for the hilarious in front of the inescapable camera lens. It’s sprinkled with references to such works as “Moby Dick,” “The Age of Innocence,” “The Da Vinci Code” and “Twilight” and results in side-splitting antics when friends start reading between the lines. Karen Zacarías is one of the most produced playwrights in America.
The characters in the play include:
Ana Smith: 30s. Beautiful, charming, smart, accomplished and organized. A columnist for a daily paper. The “mother bee.” Her grace masks a need to control.
Robert Novum Smith Jr.: 30s. Ana’s golden-boy, handsome, charismatic, underachiever husband who is starting to search for meaning. Upper-crust background.
William Lee Nothnagel: 30s. Rob’s conservative, well-read, well-dressed, disciplined college roommate. Ana’s former boyfriend. History buff. Unmarried.
Jennifer McClintock: 30s. Ana’s friend, pretty, shy, smart, tends to burst out with awkward truthful comments. Even with lack of self-confidence, she is the grounding center of the group. Unorganized and unmarried.
Lily Louise Jackson: 20s, Afro-American. A go-getter. Former debate captain who is on the cusp of all current trends and yet can still put her foot in her mouth in social occasions. Laughs at appropriate and inappropriate times. Ana’s protege at the paper.
Alex: 30s. The new guy. A very smart, well-read academic who has lost his moorings and is searching for real connection. A professor of comparative literature.
Other roles include:
Sam: the Walmart guy
Frank: a secret service agent
Elsa: a jaded literary agent
Mrs. Simpson: a skydiver
Carl: an inmate book dealer
Auditions will consist of readings from the script. Monologues are welcome. No experience necessary. Scripts available for check-out in advance with a $10 refundable deposit. Call 235-0367 for more information.
Production dates are May 28 to June 7.