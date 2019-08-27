Black Hawk Children’s Theatre is auditioning for “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Audition dates are 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 in the WCP/BHCT Walker Building, 224 Commercial St., Waterloo. Production dates are Dec. 13-22.
The performance is based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson with stage adaptation by Eric Schaffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. The production is directed by Anita Ross with musical direction by Daniel and Rosemary Gast.
Please note, auditions for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Night Before Christmas” will happen concurrently. Actors may audition for both productions. All characters for “Charlie Brown” will be played by actors between 13-25 years of age. Twelve people are needed for the regular “Charlie Brown” cast.
Derived from the classics animated movie, this stage adaptation brings to life Charlie Brown’s dilemma as he grapples with the true meaning of Christmas. With the help — and sometimes hindrance — of friends, Charlie Brown discovers the holiday spirit once again.
For initial auditions, actors will read scenes from the script and be asked to sing “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” These “cold readings” are expected to be acted but do not have to be memorized. Please come dressed to move. We will provide musical accompaniment.
WCP/BHCT is committed to a policy of open auditions. Our success depends on the full participation of talented people, regardless of their race, creed, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability or any other characteristic protected by law. Scripts will be available for a week-long perusal, with a $10 deposit. Please stop by the WCP/BHCT Walker Building during normal business hours (Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) to pick up a script. Questions? Call (319) 235-0367 or email anita.ross@wcpbhct.org.
Auditioning at the same time is: “The Night Before Christmas” unfolds in a magical public library with a jolly library volunteer sharing music, dancing and a holiday tale during the weekly story hour.
Come see how this classic poem comes to life with dancing reindeer, original music and, of course, Santa himself.
Kick off your holidays by seeing this theatrical premiere of “The Night Before Christmas” at The Waterloo Community Playhouse and Black Hawk Children’s Theatre, directed by Linda Stamp.
Children for auditions: please bring any song you have prepared to sing as a solo.
At callbacks, the children will be taught a song and dance from the musical to audition with.
The role of the singing library volunteer: please bring any song you have prepared to sing as a solo.
Casting: An adult male as the library volunteer will be a singing role. Adult male as Santa, with no lines other than, “Ho, ho, ho!” Adult female as the ma asleep in the bed has no lines. Children, both boys and girls, ranging in ages from 4-12 should be willing to sing and dance.