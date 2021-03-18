The Black Hawk Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for “The Imaginators” by Dwayne Hartford, under the direction of Anita Ross, from March 22-25.
Performances are tentatively set for May, depending on health and welfare considerations. Potential actors must preregister for a 15-minute audition slot.
AUDITION SPECIFICS
In the interest of keeping one and all healthy, auditions will be conducted virtually.
If you are interested, please send your interest via email to anita.ross@wcpbht.org. She will send along two forms for you to complete. Once those are returned, she will send along scheduling information.
Since this is a new format for many, we ask for your patience through the auditioning process. If you are unable to audition through either of these methods, we will find alternative methods; email Anita with questions or concerns. Please know that our desire to audition any and all who are interested is of our utmost concern.
AUDITION DETAILS
Please prepare a 1- to 2-minute poem or comedic monologue to perform. Suggestions for a poem could be nearly anything that fits the fun and imaginative nature of this production.
Possible poets include but are not limited to: Eloise Greenfield, Judith Viorst, Shel Silverstein, Charles Waters, Paul Fleischman, Maya Angelou, Juan Felipe Herrera, Dr. Seuss, Nicki Grimes, Pat Mora, Naomi Shihab Nye, Nikki Giovanni, and Arnold Adoff.
Your piece does not need to be memorized but you should have prepared it to perform by thinking about the story of the poem/monologue, what your character is, what you want the audience to think/feel, and who your audience might be. Please also consider the technical elements of performance including – but not limited to – volume, enunciation, and movement.
SYNOPSIS OF PLAY
Anne and Tim are the new kids in the neighborhood. Determined to make a good impression for the popular kids in school, Anne forbids Tim to play with the girl next door, the amazing Nina Francis Elizabeth Vanderhelden. When Nina does arrive, she starts playing with Tim using packing boxes and objects found in them to create a fantastic world of make believe. Anne, reluctant to join the game, soon gets caught up in the fun and adventure of defeating the imaginary Mooklecratz. Through play, they discover the worth of their personal strengths, the value of cooperation, and the unlimited power of imagination.
CHARACTER LIST
Anne (Female, 11-13): A new girl in the neighborhood; she really wants to make a good impression and be popular. Despite trying to seem “too old” for imaginary games, Anne allows herself to join the fun.
Tim (Male 10-12): An imaginative, energetic kid who wants to get along with everybody. Tim enjoys playing and easily gets caught up in the games he plays. Tim is Anne’s younger brother.
Nina (Female, 11-13): A fun, energetic, and sometimes bossy neighbor who is the same age as Anne. She is authentic and, at times, overly confident.
William (Male, 14-plus): Nina’s older brother. He enjoys Nina’s games but knows he also has responsibilities.
WCP/BHCT is committed to a policy of open auditions. Our success depends on the full participation of talented people, regardless of their race, creed, color, age, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Scripts will be available for a short perusal for one to two days. Please stop by the WCP/BHCT Walker Building during our current business hours (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday) to pick up a script. For questions, call 319-235-0367 or email: anita.ross@wcpbhct.org.