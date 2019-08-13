A murder-mystery dinner theater is planned for this fall at the Oran School, Oran, by Sumner Community Theater and auditions will be held over two weekends.
The first weekend of auditions will be Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, Sumner.
The second weekend of auditions will be Saturday, Sept. 7, and Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Oran School, Oran.
Anyone interested is welcome and encouraged to come to auditions to learn more about the productions.
The performance will feature six males and six females, and they are all adult roles (18 years old or older). Along with actors, the production welcomes anyone interested in assisting with set, lights and sound.
Performance dates are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Oran School, Oran.
The show is set in the ’50s and the dinner theater setting will be a 1950s diner complete with a diner meal.
Lori Frisch is directing with assistance by Deb Fedeler. Anyone with questions or unable to attend auditions, should contact Frisch at (319) 464-6256.