A few races of note will highlight the Nov. 3 election for voters in Butler County.
There are two contested races at the county level, for Supervisor District 1 and auditor, while voters will choose the replacement for 10-term congressman Steve King, who lost his primary election in June.
The auditor’s race is a rematch of the June 2 Republican primary for that seat. Incumbent Lizbeth Williams lost to challenger Leslie Groen that night by a vote of 989-725.
However, among Democratic ballots, Williams prevailed in the write-in votes with 35 of the 88 cast. Groen was second with 27, while there were 26 others scattered among unnamed candidates.
In an email follow-up with Williams, she said her forced party switch is due to a change in election law.
“The truth is that you can no longer run in the General Election ballot as a ‘No Party’ or ‘Nomination by Petition,’” Williams told Waverly Newspapers on Monday. “If I am elected as a Democrat, I will stay as a Democrat.”
Meanwhile, the supervisor race in District 1 pits incumbent Republican Greg Barnett, of rural Plainfield, against challenger Teresa Negen, a Democrat from Clarksville. The district includes both Clarksville and Shell Rock as well as Fremont, Butler, Jackson, Jefferson and Shell Rock townships along with a portion of Beaver Township north of 310th Street and east of County Road T-55.
The other county-wide position on the ballot is uncontested. Sheriff Jason S. Johnson, a Republican from Parkersburg, has no Democratic challenger.
At the state level, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, will take on Democratic challenger Dennis Evans, a trust officer from Reinbeck, for House District 50, which includes parts of Butler and Grundy counties. Both ran unopposed in their respective primaries.
Meanwhile, the 4th Congressional District will see a new representative going to Washington, D.C., for the first time in 20 years. King, a Kiron Republican, lost to State Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, in a five-way race in June.
Feenstra came out on top with 45.6% of the vote, or 36,797 votes, while King was in second with 35.9%, or 28,977. In a three-or-more-way race, the winning candidate needed 35% of the vote to advance to the general election without having to go through a party convention.
The Democrat in the race is J.D. Scholten, a Sioux City paralegal and former baseball player. He is making his second attempt at the seat, having narrowly lost to King two years ago by the closest margin in the congressman’s career. King earned 50.3% of ballots cast, or 157,676 votes, to Scholten’s 47%, or 147,246.
In The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Sunday evening, Feenstra, with the data simply listing the result as “Republican,” has a slight lead over Scholten, shown only as “Democrat,” 49% to 44%, with 1% of respondents choosing “Other” and 6% unsure. The margin of error is 7.5 percentage points.
IOWA POLL SHOWS CLOSE RACES
In other races in Iowa, the Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, which was conducted by Selzer & Co. Sept. 14-17, most of the races are within the margin of error.
In the 1st Congressional District, Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat, holds a 6-point lead on State Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican and former anchor of the KCRG Morning News, 47% to 41% with a 7.8% margin of error. Bremer County is part of the 1st District.
Meanwhile, Des Moines real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, a Democrat, holds a 3-point advantage on Sen. Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican who is seeking her second term in the Senate. Greenfield is the choice of 45% of the 658 likely voters surveyed across the state, while Ernst has the support of 42%.
Selzer & Co. reports 7% of respondents weren’t sure whom to vote for, 3% would choose someone else, and 2% would not vote for anyone for Senate. There is a 3.8% margin of error.
The margin is not changed from the initial Iowa Poll of the race post-primary in mid-June, but both candidates’ support has shrunk from 46% for Greenfield and 43% for Ernst.
The Iowa race is considered by national media as a key one in the Democrats’ bid to flip the upper chamber. Republicans currently hold a 52-46 advantage with two independents who caucus with the Democrats.
The Iowa Poll’s results for the presidential race between President Donald Trump, a Republican now residing in Palm Beach, Florida, and former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat from Wilmington, Delaware, was expected Monday night.