Austa Marie White, 82, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Iowa.
Austa was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Milledgeville, Illinois, the daughter of Bill and Ilo (Couser) Cozzens. She was raised in Zearing, Iowa, and graduated from the Zearing High School in 1956. Austa then attended the University of Iowa graduating in 1959 with an Associate of Science Degree majoring in Dental Hygiene. On Nov. 27, 1960, Austa was united in marriage to Donald E. White at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. The couple farmed in Nashua and then Plainfield until their retirement in 2000. They moved to Bella Vista for 13 years later, returning to Waverly to be near their growing family.
Austa’s work life spanned multiple diverse careers. She first worked in Waverly as a dental hygienist for Dr. Hemmingway and later for Dr. North in Allison. Austa was then Bremer County Auditor from 1980 to 1988 and ran a successful home-based business called Alpine Air for 20 years.
Austa was a member of Crosspoint Church in Waverly. She was also president (1974-1975) and member of the American Dental Hygienists’ Association where she traveled around the world. Austa belonged to a gourmet cooking club, farm group, and multiple committees at Trinity Methodist Church. Austa’s greatest love in life was time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed hosting, volunteering and creating friendships with people she met.
Austa’s memory is honored by: husband, Donald White, of Waverly; two sons, Jim (Jenni) White, of Waverly, and John (Carolyn) White, of Plainfield; sister, Sarah Turner, of Waverly; and seven grandchildren, Cael, Emma, Cody (Abby), Jaima, Jaiden, Aiden, and Alex. Austa was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Cozzens.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Crosspoint Church in Waverly and may be viewed at Kaiser-Corson’s Facebook page. Anyone who cannot manage steps, can use the church elevator, located near the northwest entrance of the church. Memorials can be directed to Austa’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.