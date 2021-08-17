Local author Gail Kittleson will come to the Waverly Public Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, to talk about her work and the inspiration behind her book “Until Then.”
The book follows the lives of two women during World War II, one a mother who seeks shelter with her child in an underground station, and the other a nurse persevering in the face of adversity. Their stories will converge on a simple, hand-stitched handkerchief.
The book is a fictionalized account of the life of Dorothy Woebbeking, a World War II nurse from Iowa. We hope to see you there.