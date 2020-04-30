A well-built roller-coaster creates the illusion of danger without even making us truly afraid. For an instant, our brains or tricked into the thrill of terror, and the adrenaline surge that comes with it, but only for an instant, and without any threat of real, lasting harm — only nausea if you already ate too much cotton candy before your ride.
Our current culture approaches faith in a similar way. We’re fine with — even seek out — emotional highs, mountain-top events and moving spiritual overloads. They give us the illusion of breaking through our barriers of doubt, cynicism and self-righteousness, but they are short-lived and never threaten the core of our identify, never change the reality of who we are. While they seem extreme, they remain extremely safe.
We want the thrill of the moment without the threat of any long-term effect. We want the excitement of the extraordinary while buckled into confirmations of status quo beliefs, opinions and biases. We want our religion — and our God — to seem wild, powerful and frightening, but to BE reserved and lazy, like a de-clawed old lion in a cage at the circus. Often, the result is that we fall prey instead to the carnival barker--the loud, incessant voice that promises to show us wonders and miracles.
“Safe? Of course he isn’t safe. But he’s good.” That’s how one of C. S. Lewis’ beavers describes Aslan, the lion who represents Christ in the Narnia series. Good. Not safe. We don’t want to change. We don’t want to walk the extra mile, turn the other cheek, love our neighbors and serve them. That’s what Christ commands us to do. We don’t want to give up control, surrendering our own interests to those of others around us. That’s what our faith demands of us — when we take it seriously, when we stop trying to put the powerful lion in a cage we make.
We want to change God rather than letting God’s Spirit change us, so we reinforce the barricades around our hearts with the words of radio show hosts, Facebook posts from misinformed zealots, politicians, therapists on television or self-help books rather than the Word who became flesh — Jesus the Christ.
Sometimes the Word is frightening. It scares us because it demands we consider ourselves openly and honestly. Jesus demands we repent. That doesn’t mean apologizing, it means changing our direction, our behavior, our attitude, our lives. It means acknowledging the hypocrisy in our lives and working to rid ourselves of it. Most of all it means admitting that we all need to change, and Jesus is the one to do the changing.
My little brother once had a t-shirt that said, “Please be patient, God isn’t finished with me yet.” God is truly still working on all of us. Unlike a roller coaster, there’s no expectation that we’ll end up back where we started, and that’s terrifying. But Jesus is on the next seat, and if it’s not safe, it is good.