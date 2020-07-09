“God is a river, not just a stone.” Singer/songwriter Peter Mayer gives us this rich image as a way to understand the living, on-going, present reality of the author of the universe. The lyrics of other songs describe God as the “rock of ages,” or the Church’s “one foundation”—immoveable and unshakeable like a stone. Mayer wants us to see that God is that safety and stability, but God is also much more. God is moving Spirit; God is warm embrace; God is there in pain and grief and loneliness and fear; God was and is and will-be—past, present and future; God is story. God is a river.
The tendency of many in the 21st century is to criticize the river for not being a stone. The stone can be lifted and measured. It can be seen with human eyes, its properties noted by human hands. By the time you measure a river, it’s already different. That’s disconcerting to many, but it’s the nature of story as well — especially your own story. You cannot stop in the middle to measure, you can only appreciate the moment for what it is, and you can only describe what it was in the past.
It’s a difficult concept even for those who claim to follow Christ. Often, we want simple, straight-forward answers. We want clear definitions, lists of instructions, absolutes. We want God to be a stone, and only a stone. Rather than regarding the Bible as an invitation into relationship with a living God, we turn it into an idol, an unchanging stone tablet of laws--an anchor that makes some feel safe but robs us of the river’s flowing life.
Others would reduce Christian faith to a way of life, like the Eightfold Path of Buddhism or the Seven Habits of the Highly Successful Person. Such ideology demands conformity over engagement, practice over meaning, productivity over relationship, the status quo over God’s future. To such a thinker, Christ did his part a long time ago, and now it’s up to us.
But God is a river. And Christ is a story — not a story that ended, but one in which we find ourselves, in which the main character still appears, still speaks, and is always present. Sadly, it is often only in the midst of pain or grief that we notice, but Christ’s own suffering makes is possible for him to be in that moment of nothingness, and to offer us a promise of peace beyond this world’s pain. Christ’s arrival in those moments makes our own resurrection moment possible, makes our stories a part of his story, makes our lives a part of his life — a River of Life.
Some are blessed with understanding to thrive in the river. Like the otter, they swim in the current, find sustenance and their homes there, float without care, frolic playfully. They know their place in the story. They have “peace beyond all understanding” (Phil 4:7). I pray the blessing of that peace for all of you.