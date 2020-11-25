We’re getting tired of this.
Just as this horrible disease has surged, our patience is wearing thin. We don’t want to wear our masks; we don’t want to quarantine; we don’t want to stay six feet from one another. We don’t want anymore Zoom meetings.
Good news! There’s a vaccine that works. But you can’t get it yet.
Waiting is the worst. But we’re not the first people called to wait.
Forty years the Israelites waited in the wilderness to enter the Promised Land. Seventy years they waited for the end to exile in Babylon and a return to Jerusalem. A thousand years they waited from the early prophecies of Messiah until he was born in Bethlehem. Nine months Mary waited to give birth.
Waiting is what the season of Advent is all about. It started yesterday (yes, Wednesday). It’s the time of year that Christians wait, anticipating the reality of something that has already happened, but not yet. It’s like the sun rising in the morning. We know it will happen, even if it hasn’t yet, because it’s already happened, and happens again every day. Until it happens, though, we wait.
We know Jesus was born 2000 years ago. He was called Immanuel – God with us, and even though we know that our God is always with us and will never abandon us, it happens again every year. We celebrate every year like it’s the first time. We celebrate that after the long wait, God is indeed with us. ... again.
As we wait for Christmas, we also wait in eager anticipation of the promised day when Christ will come to judge the living and the dead. We’re up to 1991 years by the count of many scholars. About the day or the hour of that event no one knows, according to Jesus’ own words, but we are warned to stay alert, to be prepared, and we practice waiting.
Whether we wait for Christmas or for Christ to come, the end makes it worth the wait. The immeasurable greatness of the moment when God is with us again and/or the coming of Christ in glory, bring such profound joy that the pain of the wait is forgotten. Not only that, but the anticipation of such profound joy makes the pain bearable. It is the defining characteristic of hope. It is the source of patience and confidence, products of living in the Spirit.
That hope, along with patience and confidence, translate to this world and its problems for those who trust Christ. Whatever is coming, we know that it is temporary, we know that our outcome is promised, and we know that God is ultimately in control. Whether we wait for eternity, wait to open the giant box under the tree, or wait until June before we can finally have that family reunion, we know that the day is worth the wait, the joy is worth the pain, and hope overcomes despair. Thanks be to God.