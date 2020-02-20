There’s a strange irony in humans that leads us to live only for today while at the same time missing the importance of the very same day in our lives.
Like the younger son in Jesus’ parable, we don’t want to wait for our inheritance before we spend it. We also don’t care to “put in our time” at the office or even persuade someone through patient conversation and experience. Instead, we prefer to spend now and account later.
More than 60% of Americans have a credit card and owe an average of more than $6,000 per card. We also prefer the company of people who already agree with us, and would prefer to win the lottery over a lifetime of meaningful work and accomplishment. The line from a 1989 Queen song is, “I want it all and I want it now.”
At the same time, we lose track of how important each day can be, of how much power we have to make a difference — often because the results aren’t visible and/or immediate. We’ve grown up with a cartoon character who jumps up and down every time we advance another “level” on a video game, and a medal for showing up to a soccer tournament. There are no certificates for running 5 miles today to keep my body healthy, no trophy for playing scales on the piano for an hour.
Perhaps even more importantly, it’s often difficult to see the impact you might have on someone else’s life on a given day. No one will jump up and down if you successfully donate a box of cereal to the foodbank. Chances are slim that a group of 12-year-olds (or even their parents) will even say “thank you” for coaching their team at practice for an afternoon or for leading their scout troop.
And it may well be that the patient and caring way you react to a crisis at work today will change someone’s mind about “those Christians” and lead that one person one step closer to a faith-filled relationship with Christ. But you won’t get a card in the mail, and you probably won’t even know it happened.
Too often, we seek the pleasure of the moment, which is fleeting and ephemeral, rather than the ongoing joy of life every day. Even — especially — for those who follow Christ, joy is in the everyday foreverness of the promise to eternal life, not in the “achievement” of paradise. And the foreverness begins here and now.
The journey is the destination. The method is the goal. Joy is in the practice, the conversation along the way, the work we are blessed to do today, the time we put into our tasks, the giving, the coaching, the leading, the patience and the caring. Knowing and trusting Christ, we’re already part of the kingdom. In Christ, we already have it all, and we have it now. And we have it every day.