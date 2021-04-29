In a couple weeks, Christians will celebrate Ascension Day, – – 40 days after Easter, when a living Jesus was taken up into heaven. The disciples had been with him from Galilee, listened to his teaching and lived through the emotional gauntlet of the arrest, crucifixion and resurrection. And I have to think as they stood there watching and heard the angel speaking to them, they couldn’t help but wonder, “Well, now what?”
Everything changed when they met Jesus, and they adapted and devoted themselves to life as one of his disciples. Now, everything was changing again, and if they had spent themselves through the ordeal of Jesus’ passion, they had to wonder what they had left to give, if perhaps they should just pack up and go home. Maybe fishing of collecting taxes wasn’t such a bad life.
The reality, though, was going back was not possible. They saw too much, they learned too much, they knew too much to ever be able to return to any “life as usual.” They had met God in the flesh. Nothing was going to be the same as it was. And then, 10 days later, they became filled with the Holy Spirit, giving them courage, direction, discernment, motivation and power to change things.
As the Church, we can find a good number of similarities in our post-COVID-19 lives. We had a way of doing things and being the Church, then COVID-19 changed everything. To be sure, some congregations were already making changes in their methods of ministry, taking advantage of an online presence, but hospital and nursing home visitation, large gatherings for weddings and funerals, regional or national gatherings and conventions, mission trips, even Vacation Bible School were all modified and adjusted by necessity.
Now, vaccinations and declining infection rates are allowing for another transition, but I think a good number of churches are looking around and asking, “Now what?” Even if the disease were eradicated, we couldn’t return to where we were before. We have learned too much, changed too much for us to go there. In addition, the ideas and habits of Christians – like everyone else – have changed in this last year. We have to meet this challenge, even if we feel like we’ve spent ourselves.
Fortunately, we have the same kind of help as the disciples. First, we have a mission, a purpose. Regardless of denomination or style, Christ commanded the believers to love another and to serve one another as he had served them. And he commissioned them to go out and tell the story to the whole world. Knowing this, the angel asks the gawking disciples at the Ascension why they’re just standing there. And second, we, like the disciples, have the gift of the Holy Spirit among us, to lead us, guide us, motivate us and give us the power we need to be the Church in this post-COVID world. Enough of watching and waiting. It’s time for the Body of Christ to get to work.