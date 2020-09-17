When my son was 3, he had to have minor surgery on an outpatient basis. We explained as best we could what was going to happen, and he seemed to take it in stride, playing with trucks and blocks while we waited for the nurse to take him to the operating room. When she came, we were able to walk with him for awhile, then he bravely put his hand in the nurse’s hand and walked through some swinging doors and down and very bright hallway while we stood and watched. It may have been the hardest thing I ever did. Here was the most precious thing in the world to me, and suddenly I had no power, no control, no authority. A thousand questions and fears rushed through my head – even knowing the surgery was only minor.
This year has been a big reminder that sometimes I simply have no power, no control, no authority. I’m so used to going where I want and doing what I want when I want, that I usually take that kind of freedom for granted, for myself and for others. Disease, storms, fires, political scandal and mistrust of authority. I have to recognize that I am not able to decide everything myself. I don’t get to decide how things go.
It makes me think about the last part of the book of Job, when Job complains about his condition and God asks, “Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth? Tell me, if you have understanding.” It becomes so clear that none of us have understanding, none of us have real power. Like Job, we are left to say to God, “I know that you can do all things, and that no purpose of yours can be thwarted.” (Job 42.2)
Even the power we think we might have seems to be an illusion sometimes. Mostly, I believe I can take care of my family; I can protect them. But I couldn’t go with my son into the operating room. Those who have seen children go off to college or the military know a similar helplessness. Some of us can no longer see parents or loved ones in retirement homes.
Often, the hardest thing for us to admit is that we don’t even have power over ourselves. We make poor decisions. We do things we know are self-destructive. We turn away from God, even when we know what God wants of us. In Romans, Paul writes, “I do not understand my own actions. For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate” (Romans 7.15). In contemporary language, we are “out of control.” Paul goes on to ask “Who will save me from this body of death?”
Paul, like us, knows the answer to that question even before he writes it. He says, “Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord!” It was through the life, death and resurrection of Jesus that God was reconciled with the broken world – the very world that was created by God through Christ in the first place. Whether it is germs or storms or fires or little bodies in need of a surgeon’s skill, we know that ultimately God IS in control, and we are protected by God’s promise of salvation.
And God can even take our own poor choices and make them right. We can know God and walk day by day confident that our relationship with God is good. No – we’re not in control, and that’s a good thing.