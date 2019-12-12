I remember some years ago a back and forth between the Iowa and Minnesota governors. They were meant to be funny one-liners that asserted the superiority of one state at the expense of the other.
It seems trivial in retrospect, but it does illustrate the nature of tribalism in our culture and our world. Wherever I am from, whatever group I am a part of, whatever position I hold must be superior.
This is harmless enough when the crowd at a high school basketball game shouts “We got spirit how ’bout you,” to the other side of the gym. It’s more serious when a soccer stadium becomes a riot because my team is better than yours.
It is dangerous when I allow some member of my tribe to think for me and declare truth about the other tribe to me. That tribe might be the town or school district down the road, the other side of the political aisle, or the people from another state, another country, another culture, another skin color, another religious heritage.
Jesus encountered this in his own time — it seems to be a part of human nature irrespective of time and place. His response was to seek out people different than himself, engage them in conversation, serve them and include them in his ministry. People of non-Jewish background — Gentiles — were included in the Good News he brought to the world — good thing for most of us.
In particular, he left us the story of the Good Samaritan. A man beaten and left for dead by robbers wasn’t helped by his own people, but by a foreigner — a Samaritan. And when Jesus asked a young lawyer, “Who was a neighbor to the man?” the only answer was, “The one who showed him mercy.”
As we celebrate the coming of Jesus into the world and the Good News he brought of God’s love for the whole world, let’s remember our neighbors this Christmas — those to whom we ought to show mercy. They may be from another country or another school or even Minnesota.
Engage them, encourage them, help them, pray for them earnestly, appreciate their point of view even if you don’t agree with it. They may speak a different language or worship God in a different way, but the one who loves us enough to die for us encourages us to love them, even if someone else would try to make them our enemies.
Greater than anything we might get under the tree, God’s gifts include the teachings we receive from Christ through scripture, the freedom to think and discern truth for ourselves, the compassion to show mercy in Christ’s name, and the strength of mind, body and spirit to live as God’s people in the world God made. In this Christmas season, let’s use those gifts fully and faithfully.