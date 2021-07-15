I was listening to what they call “classic rock” on the radio last week, longing for a time when the music was good.
One of the songs I heard that morning was, “The Summer of '69,” by Bryan Adams, in which one of the lines is, “Those were the best days of my life.” It was the same week that I had talked to some friends about their recent class reunion, and how good it was to relive those high school days when we had no responsibility, when our greatest concern was how to pay for concert tickets, and our entire adult lives – full of all kinds of potential – seemed to be out in front of us for the taking. I suppose that’s what Adams was talking about in his song – the “best days of our lives.”
That attitude, believing the best lies behind us, is not just in our personal lives. It seems to hold sway over much of life in general. Things used to be great. Now they are worse. Sadly, many spend large portions of their lives trying to turn back the clock and either relive those days or somehow change things back to the way they used to be.
Those efforts almost always fail, as they must. First, because things were not as good as we remember them. Parts of those days were bad for us, and all of those days were bad for some. Many were socially traumatized by middle and high school. Historically, many faced incredible hardship in economic downturns or because of political discrimination that made the best aspects of life unavailable to them. Our memories and our media want to gloss over the ugliness of our past.
Secondly, the circumstances have changed. Technology, migration, economics, demography and a host of other factors make our lives different. Our bodies have aged. Our brains – I hope – have developed.
For those who are believers, however, there is good news. There is the ultimate Good News in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which we are called to proclaim to the world. There is also good news about “the best days of our lives.” They are not in our past. They are ahead of us. God is constantly at work re-creating the world every day anew. The past is gone; there is the present and there is the future, which is promised to us for eternity. The Reign of God is at hand, and it is eternal.
As people transformed by Christ’s power, St. Paul calls us “new creations.” “The old has gone,” he writes, “the new is here” (2 Cor. 5:17). We don’t go back to the garden – we cannot. Instead, we strive forward, bringing that transformation and newness to others, expressing our transformation by our witness in word and deed. Though only the last day will bring perfection, we have the opportunity to make things better in Christ’s name, for Christ’s sake.
But we cannot sit on the sidelines, grousing about how bad things have become. We are called to use God’s blessings to make change; God has made us partners in the process. Too often, we watch and do nothing. In the words of another classic tune, “Time” by Pink Floyd, “No one told you when to run; you missed the starting gun.” It’s time to go. It’s time to make a difference. It’s not the Summer of ’69, but it is Time.