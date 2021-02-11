Before there was such a thing as the World Wide Web or Facebook, there was the Weekly World News. On bus trips with the band, team or youth group, someone would buy a copy, and it would make the rounds. A cover photo from a strange angle or slightly altered by airbrush sat under a headline like, “1st Lady Adopts Alien Child” or “JFK Builds Home Next to Elvis.” With all the sophistication of 10 years of public school education, we marveled that anyone would actually believe those stories.
What we didn’t realize was that authority matters. And, especially in the U.S., we have a bias in favor of the written word. When something’s on paper, especially if it’s slick and catchy, we give it authority. Lately, we give similar authority to slick and memorable internet “information,” and to strangers – if they share our political perspectives.
Authority is key to believing. I believe my medication will prevent a stroke because my heart surgeon shared her knowledge and research. I believe Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address because of all the books written about it (I wasn’t there). Doctors and books have authority, especially when all of them agree on something. In contrast, I don’t believe Elvis and Kennedy are neighbors in Argentina because the Weekly World News has no authority.
The author C. S. Lewis writes, “Believing things on authority only means believing them because you have been told them by someone you think trustworthy.” It is why, so often, faith is handed down from parents to children, and always from one person to another. Though it’s not universal, parents are often the ones we trust most. If they model and talk about the difference Christ has made in their lives, we believe because of the trust we place in them. As Paul writes to the Romans, “Faith comes by what is heard,” so if not from a parent, certainly from someone else we trust, someone with authority, someone with whom we have a relationship.
As we mature in faith, we come to “hear” better the authority of the Holy Spirit and to understand better what God teaches in scripture. We add the trusted voices of other believers, and see the effect Christ has in our lives. With the evidence of our own experiences and the support of what the book of Hebrews calls “a great cloud of witnesses” around and before us, we are able to become a trusted authority for someone else. A child, a friend or a neighbor might believe because of the authority with which we tell the story.
The Gospel – the Good News of Jesus Christ – has authority. We don’t trust because it’s packaged in a slick or flashy way, or because it’s on paper, or because of some doctored photograph or because I already thought so, but because my mom and dad said, and because I saw it in my coach’s life, and now I’ve felt the evidence in my own heart. The Gospel can be trusted. Thanks be to God.