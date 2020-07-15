A downtown Waverly business that has been in the family for generations is ready to close its doors permanently.
Bob Mick, the owner of B.E. Mick’s, at 123 E. Bremer Ave., says he is deeply saddened that it fell upon him to soon turn the key on the last original store of the several his family owned and operated in the area.
But such is his predicament.
A soft-spoken and reflective man, Bob listed a combination of factors — all outside of his control — that contributed to his decision.
The most recent one — the coronavirus pandemic, which forced non-essential businesses like his fashion store to shutter — was just the final straw on what has been a series of hurdles for his business, Bob said.
A lot has happened in the past few years that sped up the demise of the retail mom-and-pop businesses that survived the first wave of changing cultural habits, which came with online shopping, he added.
Over time, on top of virtual stores, which have been increasing in popularity even among his most loyal customers, Bob said his business never really fully recovered from the reconstructions and upgrades on main street several years ago, which closed off the street for a while but for back door access.
Looking forward, he worried that the upcoming plans to replace the Bremer Avenue Bridge, scheduled for 2023, the main connection over the Cedar River into downtown, would also limit public access to downtown businesses, another hardship he didn’t want to endure.
Wavering back and forth between history and realty, Bob didn’t see many options for his business in the current environment and at his age.
Being 65, he said, gives him a reason to bow out gracefully, and seek out other adventures in life.
“I have done this all my life, so now I will find out what else is out there,” he said.
Reaching the decision that calling it quits is the best way forward, has been a relief for him.
To get to this point, he had to consider the fact that he is closing the last page of what had been a multigenerational family story of serving the community.
HOW IT ALL STARTED
Bob’s parents, Bernard Eugene — the B.E. abbreviation in the store’s current name, B.E. Mick’s — and Patricia came to Waverly from Chicago in 1962. Both are now deceased.
What drew the Micks to town was a business opportunity.
They had purchased the Schlutsmeyer Ladies Department store, and over the years, they owned and operated other stores in Waverly, including Patricia Fashion Fabrics, Elegant Woman, The Denim Patch, The Bridal Gallery and Home at Heart, as well as stores in Cedar Falls and New Hampton.
What Bernard brought to the business was plenty of experience in retail as well as a strong work ethic.
He had worked for the Spurgeon Mercantile Co., a chain of ladies and junior department stores in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin. He trained in stores at Fairfield and Marshalltown, and managed stores in Albia, and Portage, Wisconsin. In 1952 he became a buyer in Chicago, living in Skokie, Illinois.
A World War II veteran, Bernard had graduated in 1947 with a degree in Commerce from the University of Iowa. Meanwhile, that same year, a girl he would marry later, Patricia A. Wood, earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing and public health from the University of Minnesota. Their paths had crossed at Simpson College earlier in their college careers.
They were married in Diagonal, Iowa, on Feb. 14, 1948. They have four sons —Steve, Gary, Bob and Jeff.
Patricia died in 2007, at the age of 83.
“My mom was the main cog in this,” Bob said. “They were a duo.”
BOB MICK STEPS UP IN FAMILY BUSINESS
When Bernard and Patricia settled in town, Bob was 7 years old.
As he recalls the years of his childhood, a faint smile brightens his face in response to a distant memory of a boy who helped his parents by cleaning and shoveling the snow around the store.
After graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973, Bob attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon.
One summer, while back from college, he took a liking to a teller at Perpetual Savings and Loan’s office, which was located next to the theatre across the street from his parents’ clothing store.
He had spotted Ruth Reinicke, of Aplington, through the window from afar while he was painting “up high” on his parents’ store building.
The two went out on a date before he went back to campus that fall.
They married on August 20, 1977, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. They have three adult children — Neil, Elizabeth and Leah — six grandchildren and a seventh one on the way.
Eventually, Bob headed to graduate school at the University of Minnesota. There, he earned an MBA before returning to Waverly.
In April of 1979, Bob started working for his parents after his two older brothers, Jeff and Steve, had moved on after working in the family business for some time.
Bob learned everything about hard work and about the business of retail from his parents.
Many customers would remember seeing his dad, Bernie, in the store. Father and son had a really close relationship, and after Bernie was widowed, being around his son in the store gave him an impetus to keep on enjoying life.
“I miss him dearly, he was my buddy,” he said.
Bernie passed away in 2018 at the age of 94.
Even though Bob has already decided to retire, he says the reality of that decision has not really fully sunk in yet.
Getting rid of the inventory would keep him busy for awhile, he added, but once that is done, he will take a well deserved vacation at the conclusion of which he might consider working for someone else.
“I am 65 and I feel it,” he said. “What I would miss the most are the customers and the help I have had for all these years.”