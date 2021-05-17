John Baber has served the community for decades as a law enforcement officer, but now the retired Iowa patrolman says he is ready to serve his neighbors in local government.
Mike Hangartner and Julie Meyers are also running for the seat in the June 1 election. The vacancy was created after the current councilman, Kris Glaser, is in the process of making a work-related move out of town and the council voted to conduct a special election rather than have the mayor appoint a rep.
If elected, Barber said he will transfer to local government the skills he earned in his 35 years of working for the state, 32 of which in law enforcement.
“I believe I have a lot to offer,” he said. “I have a background in public safety, working with government officials, talking to state legislators.”
One of his proudest accomplishments while in uniform, he said, was working as the legislative chairman of the Iowa State Troopers Association in the early ‘90s. He is currently the co-chair of the Bremer County Republican Party.
He said that two issues — getting state officers portable radios, and workers’ comp after work-related injuries, a benefit which had been available to other law enforcement agencies — were his most significant contributions as chair.
“It took two years to get it done, but we got it done,” he said. “I’ve worked with Republicans, I’ve worked with Democrats, we all worked together. That’s how we got it done.”
A Fort Dodge native, Baber, 62, came to Waverly in 1989, with his wife, Karen, and their two kids at the time. A third child was born here. The Babers now have three adult kids and two grandsons.
A 1976 graduate of Fort Dodge High School, Baber studied at Des Moines Area Community College and graduated from Iowa Central Community College in his hometown. He earned two degrees — in liberal arts and law enforcement.
Baber said if elected, he would ask the council to revisit the lanes on Bremer Avenue and advocate for a return to the four-lane configuration.
“It is a matter of safety and people’s time,” he said.
He said his other priority would be keeping the site for the former Washington Irving School residential; and re-visiting the now defunct landfill east of the soccer fields.
“Something needs to be done,” he said. “If you look over the edge, you see trash being squeezed into the river. It looks like a S’more, the weight is pushing it down and pushing it into the river. It’s kinda sad for a progressive town.”
Baber said he had run for office once before, for an at-large seat, but that was a long time ago. Now after eight years of retirement, he is ready to get re-involved.
“My whole life has been about serving people,” he said.”I took a hiatus for a while and now I am trying to get back in. I don’t want to look back on my life and say, ‘I wish I could’ve.’ It’s an opportunity and we are gonna try.”