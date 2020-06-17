The Waverly Horse Sale has been through a lot of changes in its long history, but the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in its wheels this year.
Like other businesses, which interface with the public, and in compliance with the governor’s orders, its spring dates were postponed twice before happening on June 11-12.
Eventually, as the coronavirus numbers in the state began to decline, and Iowa eased its restrictions on public gatherings, the horse sale prong of the twice-annual event took place.
Unlike other years, when visitors from all over the country and some Canadians travel to Waverly for the four-day sale, this spring, the tack and machinery events were canceled, cutting it in half.
Co-owner Ron Dean said he talked with Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds about holding the sale, and both offices were in agreement that if visitors were to abide by the social distancing requirement, among other rules, the sale could take place.
He said he went to the top to make sure he’s in compliance because he didn’t want to break the rules, and neither did he want visitors to come to town and find out they had made the trip in vain, should local authorities have decided to close the event.
“I tried to give people hope,” he said.
He said he appreciated Mayor Adam Hoffman’s visit in person to the sales arena on Thursday. Dean said coronavirus-related policies were in place.
Signs were posted in the common areas and in the arena, no kids under 16 were allowed, and neither were any spectators besides what Dean called “serious buyers.”
Online bidding was available, and about 27 of the over 400 horses were sold virtually, Dean added.
On Friday morning, right before the sale began, small groups of visitors watched riders and drivers go in a circle to stretch the horses’ legs.
Among them was Hazleton native Rudy Helmuth.
A member of the Budweiser Clydesdales team, Helmuth said the pandemic shutdown presented an opportunity for him to indulge in an unplanned visit back home.
The downtime happened to coincide with the rescheduled Waverly Horse Sale, hence the 29-year-old attended, prospecting a pony for a horse-loving family out of state.
He reconnected with his brother, Raymond, and friends Larry and Liz Petersen.
“It is like a family reunion,” he said.
Rudy’s nephew, Jonas, was driving a horse called Fred. It so happened that Fred had been saved from the kill pen a year and a half earlier, and now the boy was hoping he would go to a good family.
Helmuth was one of the likely buyers.
On Friday morning, among the riders, a 4-year-old rider, James Yoder from Adelphi, drew a lot of attention.
Riding his horse Buckskin, the boy showed a lot of skill in guiding the quarter horse to steer out of the way as a big trailer backed out of the barn.
As the clock ticked down to the beginning of the sale at 9, the little horseman climbed down from Buckskin’s back with the help of his dad, Marvin.
Asked earlier if the boy would miss the horse once it is sold, Marvin said his son is busy with many other horses at home, so he would not miss Buckskin.
The coronavirus restrictions impacted the number of visitors, but not the spirit of the sale.
“The Waverly horse sale has done a phenomenal job of adapting to it,” Helmuth said.
Dean said given the circumstances, the sale was successful. He said he does not know yet what the fall season would bring and how it might impact the sale, but agreed that his business team learned a lot about adjusting to the new environment, which may come in handy in the fall.
“This has been very stressful for us,” Dean said. “As long as we respect one another, we will get through this. It could always be worse.”