Road conditions, falling temps and strong winds caused multiple crashes since Thursday, with a 40-vehicle pileup near Nevada on Interstate 80, a 25-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20, near Wellsburg, which included a fatality.
In Bremer County, the weekend was busy for law enforcement with several accidents and 24 slide-ins, but thankfully, without big accidents, says Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett.
Pickett said the roads were especially treacherous on Friday, when thick ice was covered by a blanket of snow, and the temperature was so low, the brine spread by county and state plow trucks could not adequately do its job.
On Friday morning, the first call came at 7:41 a.m. of a vehicle that had lost control, ending up in the median. No one was hurt.
Deputy Kyle Shores, the school resource and DARE instructor, answered the call. He happened to be on call that day because the weather had caused school to be virtual only attendance that day.
He gave the occupants a ride home, a gesture they will never forget.
Pickett said where appropriate, deputies give rides to stranded drivers because, among other things, they want to help limit traffic in bad weather.
“The last thing we need is having another relative drive to pick them up and getting into an accident,” he said.
Two other accidents happened over the weekend, with no serious injuries. Around 8:41 a.m. a driver lost control at the intersection of C-33 and around 9:18 a.m. a semi slid on Highway 3 and Highway 218. Around 4:31 p.m. a vehicle south of Denver also had an accident.
Pickett said he is thankful his deputies and the drivers are safe.
He added a word of caution for drivers in winter conditions.
“People forget they are driving on bad roads,” he said. “When road conditions are not good, they need to slow down.”