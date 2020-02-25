Are you worried about your balance? Have you fallen within the last year? Do you have trouble keeping up with your family or have less confidence when walking or with other activities?
Join Jonathan Wolff, MSPT, OCS, GFI, from Rock Valley Physical Therapy in Denver for a free program at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 at the Denver Public Library. His presentation will cover fall statistics and their impact, assessment for those who are at risk for falls, fall prevention concepts, and foundations of balance rehabilitation.
Learn how balance changes as people age and get suggestions of how you can improve your overall stability. A sign up sheet for individual balance screenings will be available.
For more information, call the Denver Public Library at 984-5140.