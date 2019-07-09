Have you ever wanted to see a Bald Eagle up close and personal? If so, the Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center would like to invite you to join them on Monday, July 15 at the Parkersburg Civic Center for a Live Bald Eagle Program, meal fundraiser and annual meeting.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a meal of maid-rites, chips, dessert and water or lemonade. Following the meal, a Naturalist with Saving Our Avian Resources (SOAR) will present a program on Bald Eagles, featuring one of their non-releasable Live Educational Eagle Ambassadors. After the program, the Friends will hold a short informational meeting about the Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center organization and how they support programs and projects through Heery Woods Nature Center.
Tickets will be required for admission and space is limited so pre-purchase of tickets is recommended. Individual and family package tickets can be purchased in advance by calling Heery Woods Nature Center at (319) 278-1130. Any tickets that remain unsold will be available for purchase at the door.
The SOAR Live Bald Eagle program and meal are sponsored by the Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center and all proceeds go to support Environmental Education and Outdoor Recreation Programs and Projects at and through Heery Woods Nature Center. For more information about the Friends of Heery Woods Nature Center visit our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com\H.OliverOtter.