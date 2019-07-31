The temporary ball diamonds task force that was appointed by Mayor Dean Soash on July 15 will have its first meeting at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Waverly Civic Center.
Waverly Newspapers will broadcast the meeting on Facebook Live.
Waverly Leisure Services Director Garret Riordan will gavel in the first meeting, and the committee is expected to name its chairman soon after. The members are Charlie Brittan, a former Little League coach and coordinator, Charlie Heyer, a member of the girls’ softball association; Jeremy Langner, Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School principal and former Waterloo West High School baseball coach; Kevin Miller, a former Little League coach; Tina Miller, human resources director with The Accel Group; Jennifer Nus, also a member of the girls’ softball association; and Joshua Peterson, a member of a youth baseball club.
As part of the agenda, the group will set their regular meeting times and also will discuss the number and designation of the expected 2019 youth baseball and softball teams. They will also view a conceptual layout for the site under consideration along Cedar River Parkway.
The site, which is across the street from the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex along Cedar River Parkway, is owned by the city as part of the parkway project. It is also bounded by Third and Eighth streets southeast and Crestwood Avenue.
According to the drawing, made by Modern Design Architects of Janesville, there would be a total of eight youth diamonds, three for youth softball, three smaller youth baseball diamonds, one larger youth baseball diamond for the older divisions, and a Miracle League Field for disabled players.
The softball and younger baseball league fields are accessible off of the parkway with a large parking lot with a youth plaza adjacent to the Miracle League Field, while another entrance off of Crestwood Avenue leads to the older-league field. The design also calls for a press box/storage building each between the three softball fields, between the younger-aged baseball fields and behind home plate of the older-age field, along with batting cages adjacent to the southern-most fields and an indoor batting cage near the parking lot for the larger diamond. The Youth Plaza also has two storage buildings, one that will also have concessions and the other with restrooms.
The task force was formed because city officials were not satisfied with the progress of fundraising for the Champions Ridge project. Organizers were planning to have a total of 12 baseball and softball diamonds that would have served both youth and adults to replace those at Memorial Park and the AMVETS fields at Kiwanis Park.
However, Mayor Soash on July 1 declared the project “dead” following a discussion over its future, even though Champions Ridge board members made two offers to buy the site on the land that the city purchased from the Neil Smith Estate in two installments in 2012 and 2018.
An opinion piece from the mayor that ran in the July 9 Bremer County Independent stated that the council informally deemed the plans not feasible during two closed sessions. No other public announcement was made and no further information was disclosed about the nature of the discussion and its scope.
However, several supporters of the project said they were wanting to move forward with the project and hoped they could figure out a way to make it happen. Champions Ridge also includes the new Bremer County Fairgrounds, which will be on 40 of the 142 acres purchased from the Smith Estate.