After the close of the nomination period for the city and school elections, every race has at least a full slate of candidates, with a few contested races.
All four races in Waverly City Hall — mayor, at-large council and Wards 2 and 4 — as well as the City Council at-large races in Sumner and Denver will be contested.
In a twist, a Waverly council member who had previously announced he wouldn’t run for a second term has changed his mind.
Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer will face off with challenger Heather Beaufore for that seat. Waverly Newspapers had reported in the July 4 edition that Sherer, the first candidate to make his intentions known, would sit out of the election this year.
The other races in Waverly are Mayor Dean Soash going against challenger Adam Hoffman, At-Large Councilwoman Edith Waldstein facing Matthew Schneider, and two new candidates for Ward 2: Kris Glaser and Mike Hangartner.
Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie announced last week he would forego a bid at a third term.
Meanwhile, the two incumbents for the seats available for the Denver City Council, Jeremie Peterson and Mark Richmann, will vie for another term while challenged by Matthew Wittenburg. Voters will be asked to choose two out of the three candidates for a four-year term.
In Sumner, four candidates will run for two at-large council seats, with the only incumbent in the race, Linda Meier, going against challengers Brian Bockhaus, Brock Rettinger and George Heying. Mary Burgardt will not run for another term on the council, as well as Mayor Dave Waskow. Jeffrey Smith is the only candidate for mayor there.
All of the other city races have as many candidates as seats. However, two communities will see some turnover, as some incumbents decided not to run again.
In Janesville, Sandi Carroll has decided to step down as the town’s leader, while David Beenblossom has registered to run for mayor. For the two City Council seats available, incumbent Chris Robinson is joined by newcomer Ben McAllister. Deb Hanson will not run for another term.
And then in Readlyn, a total of four seats are on the ballot, with three being filled as scheduled and a vacancy needing to be filled. Joseph Jones is the sole candidate for the vacancy, while incumbent Nicole Barnes will be joined by Rocco Imbrogno and Jason Frank on the ballot. Barry Wittenburg and Barry Fortsch decided to leave the council. Meanwhile, Mayor Dan Wedemeier is running unopposed.
In the other towns around Bremer County, incumbents will remain at their posts for another term. Frederika Mayor Duane Meihost and council members Elaine Johnson and Joyce Bergmann will be unopposed, while in Plainfield, Thomas Giese will go for another term as mayor along with council members Steven Janssen, Jamison Downing and Joseph Schmall.
In Tripoli, Brendt Bernard will go for another two years as mayor, while Jordan Ladage and Gregg Eschweiler will stay on the city council for another four years, barring write-in bids.
In another city race, the Waverly Health Center Board of Trustees will see current members John Johnston and Susan Kosche Vallen be joined by newcomer Ann Henninger Trax. Gloria Campbell has decided to leave the board.
Over on the school board section of the ballot, which will be voted on in November this year for the first time, there are two contested races. First, in Janesville, four candidates will vie for three at-large seats. Incumbents Jodi Durnil, Teresa Gergen and Barbara Reid are being challenged by Amy Oltmann.
Also, Wapsie Valley District 4 will have incumbent Jerry Van Daele face newcomer Lavonne Teem for the seat that represents most of the City of Fairbank. Steve Aiello, the incumbent of District 1, which contains the City of Readlyn, is unopposed.
There will be two newcomers to the Sumner-Fredericksburg school board, as Roger Wedemeier and Jamie Steege are vying for the two Sumner director district seats after Steve Burrows declined another term and Michael Desloover decided to go for the at-large seat. Current at-large member Candace Ackley won’t run this year.
Tripoli and Waverly-Shell Rock will likely be status quo after Nov. 5. Heather Bremer-Miller, Donna Hereid and Larry Piehl will all be unopposed for their three at-large Tripoli seats, while Kelly Flege, Dennis Epley and Alisha Jensen will remain in their W-SR District 2, 3 and 5 seats, respectively.
There is a sliver of Bremer County that is in the Dunkerton school district, with incumbents Kirby Marquart (District 1) and Elizabeth Downs (District 5) remaining. On the Hawkeye Community College Board of Directors, District 2 incumbent Teresa Meyer, of Waverly, will be unopposed for another term, while newcomer Barbara McGregor, of Charles City, will run in District 1.
Candidate listings for the Clarksville and Nashua-Plainfield school districts were unavailable.