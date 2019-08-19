Chief Danny Banks is on the move.
He is still a police chief and is still staying in the area, but he is changing the territory.
Effective Sept. 4, Banks, 40, will take over as police chief in Hudson.
On Monday, he submitted his resignation to the Tripoli City Council, where he had served as the chief for the past 6½ years.
In Tripoli, Banks was a one-man law enforcement operation, but in Sumner, where he served concurrently as the police chief since February, he had four officers under him.
Banks, a 2002 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, said he is saddened his family would have to leave Tripoli, where he had started to grow roots and where his rapport with the community has paid off.
But, he added, he is excited about the opportunities the new position offers.
“I love small town policing, it comes naturally to me,” he said.
A Waterloo native, Banks said his new appointment allows him to work in a town a bit bigger than Sumner, with four officers under him.
“It is personally, professionally and financially a step up for me and my family,” he said.
With two young, fast-growing kids, Banks and his wife, Brandi, were having to juggle extracurricular activities for the children around the Cedar Valley.
Relocating to Hudson, he added, would make it easier to address dance and music and other development opportunities for the kids. It will also put him closer to his daughter, who is now a student at Iowa State University.
His wife, a lab technician at Waverly Health Center, will remain working in town, he said.
Banks, who is known in the area and beyond for his fitness dedication, said he would have to “dial it back,” as family and job duties take over most of his waking hours.
He said he is going to miss the people in Tripoli and Sumner, as he has developed good working relationships with community members and leaders.
While he is transitioning to Hudson — his contract allows for six months for him to move to the southern Black Hawk County town — he is prepared to continue to help Tripoli until they find a replacement.
“I will offer my services during the hiring process,” he said. “It’s my baby and I want to have a hand in who my successor is going to be. And in the transition, I would love to assist them by taking calls when I am back in town.
“I am not walking away and turning my back to Tripoli, I will be going back to visit… It’s been emotional, I have cried…”