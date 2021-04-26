Barbara A. Wedge, 69, of Clinton passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at her home after a three-year battle with cancer.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April, 29, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the service time at the church.
Barbara Ann Grawe was born May 19, 1951, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph F. and Alice M. (Lathrop) Grawe. She was a graduate of Waverly Shellrock High School in 1969. After high school she attended Luther College for two years, earned her Bachelor’s Degree in biology from Iowa State, and then her Master’s Degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Iowa. She married Edward Wedge Jr. in 1977 in Waverly, Iowa.
Barb worked for the AEA as a Physical Therapist from 1991 to 2011 and Clinton Physical Therapy for 16 years prior. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton and the American Physical Therapy Association. Also, she was a Master Gardener, loved to travel close to home and internationally, most notably she enjoyed her trip to Europe and Italy. Barb was an avid reader and belonged to a book club. She was very passionate about her job helping people with special needs. Mostly she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Barb was always a positive person, and even towards the end, she never let her illness get her down.
She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Wedge, of Clinton; grandson and greatest joy in her life: Miles Young, of Clinton; six siblings: John Grawe, of Republic, Missouri, Carolyn (Dennis) Bollman, of Waverly, Iowa, Rebecca (Keith) Albert, of Frisco, Texas, Thomas (Joan) Grawe, of Pine, Colorado, James Grawe, of Wichita, Kansas, and Mark (Amy) Grawe, of Waverly, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, son: Edwards F. Wedge III in 2000 and ex-husband Edward F. Wedge Jr. in 2015.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or to Camp Courageous.